Peddler's Village to host free Halloween trunk-or-treat with up to 25 decorated cars

Halloween trick-or-treating is getting a twist at Peddler's Village, where up to 25 decorated cars will be handing out candy alongside participating shops on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Bucks County shopping village will host its free Trunk or Treat in the Village event from 5 to 8 p.m., with local residents, businesses and community groups transforming their vehicles into Halloween displays.

The cars will line a designated Trunk-or-Treat Lane behind the Visitor & Event Center, where children can collect candy and check out the decorations. Trick-or-treating will also extend to participating shops and other areas of the village.

Along with filling their candy bags, attendees can vote for their favorite decorated vehicles. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Most Spooktacular Trunk, Best Family-Friendly Theme and Most Creative Design.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

The event is free to attend, parking is free, and children must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Peddler's Village is located at Route 202 and Street Road in Lahaska. Additional details are available on the official event website.

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Peddler's Village, Route 202 and Street Road, Lahaska, PA 18931

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

Activities: Trick-or-treating at 15-25 decorated vehicles and participating shops, costume fun, photo opportunities and voting for favorite trunk displays

Trunk-or-Treat Lane: Behind the Visitor & Event Center



Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.