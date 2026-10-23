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October 23, 2026

Peddler's Village to host free Halloween trunk-or-treat with up to 25 decorated cars

The Oct. 30 event in Bucks County will feature candy stations at decorated vehicles and participating shops, plus a contest to pick the best trunk displays.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Family-Friendly
Peddlers Village Trunk or Treat Provided Courtesy/Peddler's Village

Peddler's Village will host free trunk-or-treating Friday, Oct. 30, with up to 25 Halloween-decorated vehicles handing out candy. Families can also collect treats from participating shops and vote for their favorite trunk displays.

Halloween trick-or-treating is getting a twist at Peddler's Village, where up to 25 decorated cars will be handing out candy alongside participating shops on Friday, Oct. 30.

The Bucks County shopping village will host its free Trunk or Treat in the Village event from 5 to 8 p.m., with local residents, businesses and community groups transforming their vehicles into Halloween displays.

The cars will line a designated Trunk-or-Treat Lane behind the Visitor & Event Center, where children can collect candy and check out the decorations. Trick-or-treating will also extend to participating shops and other areas of the village.

Along with filling their candy bags, attendees can vote for their favorite decorated vehicles. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Most Spooktacular Trunk, Best Family-Friendly Theme and Most Creative Design.

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The event is free to attend, parking is free, and children must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Peddler's Village is located at Route 202 and Street Road in Lahaska. Additional details are available on the official event website.

Trunk or Treat in the Village

Date: Friday, Oct. 30, 2026
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Peddler's Village, Route 202 and Street Road, Lahaska, PA 18931
Admission: Free
Parking: Free
Activities: Trick-or-treating at 15-25 decorated vehicles and participating shops, costume fun, photo opportunities and voting for favorite trunk displays
Trunk-or-Treat Lane: Behind the Visitor & Event Center

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Family-Friendly Peddler's Village Decorations

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