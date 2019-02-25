More News:

February 25, 2019

Peeps new flavors include cotton candy, pancakes and syrup, root beer float and more

Manufacturer Just Born, Inc. announced seven new varieties of its marshmallow chicks will be available time for Easter

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Peeps
Peeps Matt Rourke/AP

Peeps, displayed at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa., celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2013.

Just in time for Easter, Peeps announced seven new, sugary, flavors of its marshmallow chicks.

If you thought those traditional blue, pink and yellow sugar-coated candies were sweet already, prepare yourself for some of these whacky creations. 

MORE: Pennsylvania state rep: We need carbon dioxide because I like vegetables

The seven new flavors are pancakes and syrup, cotton candy, orange sherbet dipped in crème-flavored fudge, root beer float, vanilla creme, chocolate caramel swirl, and blue raspberry.

Hopefully these flavors fair better than the Peeps Oreos experiment, which ended up turning peoples' poop bright pink. 

Peeps' Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Just Born, Inc. unveiled the new chicks just in time for Easter, which falls on April 21 this year. 

Cotton candy, pancakes and syrup, and orange sherbet varieties will all be available nationwide, but the other flavors are only available at select retailers. Root beer float can be purchased at Kroger, blue raspberry at Walmart, and vanilla creme and chocolate caramel swirl at Target.

Oh, and did anyone know that Peeps released a cereal on the down-low in January? Now we can eat highlight-colored marshmallows for breakfast!

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Peeps Bethlehem Philadelphia Pennsylvania Candy Easter Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ranking the Eagles' worst 20 draft picks over the last 20 years
022419MarcusSmith

Celebrities

Q&A with Jonathan Van Ness from 'Queer Eye' ahead of his 'Road to Beijing' tour
Jonathan Van Ness

Environment

Pennsylvania state rep: We need carbon dioxide because I like vegetables
Daryl Metcalfe Pennsylvania

Flyers

What they're saying: Simmonds could net Flyers a conditional first-round pick, more
022419_wayne-simmonds-1_usat

Illness

Days before heading to ER, patients Google symptoms, illnesses
Google_Search_Computer

Travel

Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts
passport

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved