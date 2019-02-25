Peeps new flavors include cotton candy, pancakes and syrup, root beer float and more

Just in time for Easter, Peeps announced seven new, sugary, flavors of its marshmallow chicks.

If you thought those traditional blue, pink and yellow sugar-coated candies were sweet already, prepare yourself for some of these whacky creations.

The seven new flavors are pancakes and syrup, cotton candy, orange sherbet dipped in crème-flavored fudge, root beer float, vanilla creme, chocolate caramel swirl, and blue raspberry.

Hopefully these flavors fair better than the Peeps Oreos experiment, which ended up turning peoples' poop bright pink.

Peeps' Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer Just Born, Inc. unveiled the new chicks just in time for Easter, which falls on April 21 this year.

Cotton candy, pancakes and syrup, and orange sherbet varieties will all be available nationwide, but the other flavors are only available at select retailers. Root beer float can be purchased at Kroger, blue raspberry at Walmart, and vanilla creme and chocolate caramel swirl at Target.

Oh, and did anyone know that Peeps released a cereal on the down-low in January? Now we can eat highlight-colored marshmallows for breakfast!

