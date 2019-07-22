Penn State Health reveals plan to build hospital in Lancaster County

Penn State Health plans to construct a new hospital in Lancaster County as soon as next year, the health system revealed Monday.

Officials said an acute care hospital will be built near state Route 283 in East Hempfield Township.

The site consists of 30 acres near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike, providing expanded access to residents of Lancaster, York and Lebanon counties.

“We are committed to building a regional health network across central Pennsylvania that gives our patients a full range of care right in their neighborhoods,” said Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health. “This new acute care facility is another step toward delivering on our promise to ensure the communities we serve are within 10 minutes of our primary care providers, 20 minutes of our specialty care and 30 minutes of our acute care.”

The new facility will include all private inpatient beds, an emergency department, physician offices, various specialty inpatient services, an imaging lab, and complete medical and surgical capabilities, officials said.

Earlier this year, Penn State Health opened a 76,000-square-foot outpatient facility in East Hempfield Township. That building, the Lime Spring Outpatient Center, houses primary care physicians and specialty care services.

The multi-hospital health system is anchored by the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Its other hospitals include Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading and Penn State Children's Hospital, Penn State Cancer Institute and Penn State Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Hershey.

Pending necessary approvals and ongoing community input, construction on the acute care hospital is set to begin in 2020.