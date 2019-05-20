More Health:

May 20, 2019

Hershey Medical center reveals expanded emergency department

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
Hershey Medical Center ER Source/Penn State

New clinical and support space in the emergency department at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center will open the first phase of an expanded emergency department project this Thursday, the hospital announced Monday.

The expansion began in 2017 and will feature four additional care initiation areas, four exam bays and six treatment rooms as part of the first phase. There is also a new main entrance, registration desk and waiting area.

“The expanded space in the Emergency Department will make it easier for our providers to give high-level care to patients in immediate need,” said Dr. Susan Promes, chair of emergency medicine. “Patients will get the same expertise they expect from Hershey Medical Center providers with an improved operational flow.”

In 2018, the hospital implemented a care model in which patients are first greeted at the registration desk by a nurse and then taken back to a care initiation area, where they are seen by a physician, as soon as possible. Once physicians have determined the level of care patients need, they are either taken to a room or sent back to the waiting room, where they are monitored by nurses and emergency technicians.

The second phase of the expansion project will include four more exam bays, two more treatment rooms, a dedicated sexual assault exam area, an expanded decontamination and infectious disease isolation area, and other support spaces. 

In all, the expansion will add about 24,000 square feet of clinical and support space when it's completed next summer.

Hershey Medical Center has more than 70,000 annual emergency visits and is the only medical facility in Pennsylvania to be accredited as a Level 1 trauma center for both children and adults.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Hershey Emergency Services Penn State University

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Here are all of Eagles WR DeSean Jackson's targets in 2018, with analysis
052019DeSeanJackson

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Humor

Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure
Townsend's Inlet Bridge

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: We're about to learn what the 2019 Phillies are really made of
Bryce-Harper-Jean-Segura_040319_Phillies

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved