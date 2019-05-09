More Health:

May 09, 2019

Robotic health care is coming to a hospital near you

Medical robots are assisting with everything from surgery to caregiving

By Mattie Milner and Stephen Rice, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Health News Robots
Da Vinci Robotic Surgery 05092019 Source/www.davincisurgery.com

Surgeons use the da Vinci surgical system in this photo from the company website.

Medical robots are helping doctors and other professionals save time, lower costs and shorten patient recovery times, but patients may not be ready. Our research into human perceptions of automated health care finds that people are wary of getting their health care from an automated system, but that they can adjust to the idea – especially if it saves them money.

Hospitals and medical practices are already using a fair amount of automation. For instance, in one San Francisco hospital and other places, delivery robots – about the size of a mini-fridge – zip through the hallways delivering pills, bringing lunch to patients and ferrying specimens and medical equipment to different labs. Some hospitals are set up for delivery robots to open remote-control doors and even use elevators to get around the building.

MORE HEALTH: Learn how to stop someone from bleeding to death

Robots can also assist with more complex tasks, like surgery. Their participation can range from simply helping stabilize a surgeon’s tools all the way to autonomously performing the entire procedure. Perhaps the most famous robotic surgery system lets a surgeon operate full-size, ergonomically friendly equipment as a remote control to direct extremely tiny instruments what to do inside a patient’s body, often through extremely small incisions.

Robots are also beginning to serve as caregivers, especially for older people. The world’s population is aging, increasing demand for assistance with daily chores and medical tasks, as well as checking on patients’ well-being and safety. Many of those jobs are tiring, often thankless and relatively low-paying for people, but robots can help with tasks as diverse as cleaning, getting out of bed and other daily needs.

Medical service robots can even provide companionship, to reduce the isolation felt by many older people. In one study, a robotic companion was more successful than a regular plush toy at helping dementia patients communicate with their families.

HOW DO PEOPLE FEEL?

Robots can do a lot, but people don’t necessarily accept them in those new roles. A lot depends on how easy the robot is to interact with and the patient’s own views about new technology and the emotions they’re feeling, such as fear about an upcoming medical procedure.

A human-like robot can be more acceptable – but only if it’s not too similar to a real person, because the differences can seem creepy and unsettling. That can discourage people from trusting and interacting with the robot.

Another factor is the invasiveness of the surgery. Our research investigating patients’ willingness to undergo robotic dentistry found that the complexity of the procedure matters. Two-thirds of our respondents said they would not want a robot to handle an invasive procedure like a root canal; 32% said they would decline robotic cleaning and whitening.

However, price is a factor. When patients were told a robotic procedure would cost just half as much as one done by a person, 83% said they would accept a robotic cleaning and whitening.

Participants in the study said they were concerned that the robots might malfunction and cause them physical harm, or might even complete the wrong operation. These concerns are not unfounded: The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees health care in the U.S., is investigating reports of robotic surgery failures and malfunctions. One study found that about 3% of surgeries between 2005 and 2014 had some sort of problem; of those problems, 21% were related to various robotic failures.

There are not yet industry or professional standards for training operators of robotic surgery equipment. At the moment, many doctors get online instruction and an in-person session lasting between one day and a week. There are plenty of options for expanding training options, including using virtual reality simulations, lab training and experience in the operating room under supervision and instruction from more experienced surgeons.

ARE ROBOTS IN YOUR HOSPITAL?

Humans are not obsolete yet – robots can’t yet process complex emotional and social tasks, though they can perform a variety of complex functions and even mimic some emotions. Most patients still want an actual human doctor in the room, particularly if they might be receiving negative news.

However, if you live in, or seek care in, a major city like San Francisco, Chicago or New York, you may encounter medical robots in hospitals. If you find yourself with the option of robotic surgery, there’s no need to get anxious or upset. Have an open discussion with your doctor and consider any differences in price, as robotic health care may be much cheaper. Most importantly, make sure you are receiving the highest quality health care possible and make sure you understand all the risks – robotic and otherwise.The Conversation

Mattie Milner, Ph.D. Candidate in Human Factors, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Stephen Rice, Professor of Human Factors, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Mattie Milner and Stephen Rice, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Read more Health News Robots United States Doctors Hospitals Health Care Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Real Estate

Philly to announce $10,000 assistance program for first-time homebuyers
Philly First Home

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Crime

Larry Krasner: Philly is ‘very close’ to ending criminalization of all drug possession
Krasner drug possession arrests

Health News

Google data might be able to pinpoint where you got food poisoning
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Food & Drink

Philly restaurant's shrimp tacos named among top 75 in United States
Shrimp taco el vez

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved