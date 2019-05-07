Learn how to stop someone from bleeding to death

There’s a lot going in May. It’s Mental Health Awareness Month, Skin Cancer Awareness Month and National Stop the Bleed Month — the latter of which, you may have never heard of.

Cooper University Health’s Department of Trauma Outreach will instruct the public how to save lives from bleeding during times of disaster. These free training sessions will utilize methods developed by first responders and military personnel, so the information will be straight from those who have acted to save lives in the past.

"Death from the bleeding of a major artery can occur within minutes, even before first responders can respond," said Brian Collins, EMS Outreach Coordinator at Cooper University Health Care, in a statement on Cooper’s website. Often, bystanders have the best opportunity to stem blood loss before death.

Two training sessions at different locations are scheduled in May:

• May 22, 2019, 4:30 p.m. at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, 401 Broadway in Camden. To register for this class, visit events.CooperHealth.org or call 1.800.826.6737.

• May 31, 2019, 7 p.m. at Mary Mother of Mercy Parish, 500 Greentree Road, Glassboro. To register for this class, email StopTheBleed@CooperHealth.edu.

The classes will teach participants to act quickly in emergent blood loss situations that require skills like hemorrhage control.

No prior first aid or medical experience is required.