More Health:

April 28, 2021

Penn study finds eviction moratoriums slowed the spread of COVID-19

Working alongside collaborators at Johns Hopkins and the University of Illinois, researchers found that the moratorium was "a warranted and important component of COVID-19 control."

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Eviction Moratorium slowed spread Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania and others found that eviction moratoriums helped slow the spread of COVID-19 and likely prevented thousands of infections.

Research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania and other institutions found that eviction moratoriums likely prevented thousands of COVID-19 infections in the Philadelphia area. 

When the COVID-19 pandemic spread through the city last spring, thousands of residents lost their jobs and were unable to pay rent, causing Philadelphia City Council to enact a moratorium on evictions to keep residents sheltered and slow the spread of the virus. 

The Homeowners Association of Philadelphia sued the city in response, arguing the moratorium would bankrupt them and enable at-risk renters. Until now, there was no evidence the policy helped curb the spread of COVID. 

Working alongside collaborators at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, researchers found that the moratorium was "a warranted and important component of COVID-19 control."

In the study, researchers created two simulations to test viral transmissions in a theoretical metropolitan area of one million people, tracking the effect evictions had on the spread of COVID-19. 

The first scenario measured transmission in a city with strict eviction moratoriums, and the second measured a city with evictions at baseline or increased rates. 

Across all scenarios, the researchers found that evictions lead to a significant increase in infections. 

Michael Levy, co-senior author of the study and associate professor at Penn, told PhillyMag that after HAPCO sued the city, defense lawyers asked them to look into the impact eviction moratoriums had on the transmission of COVID-19. 

They found the higher the eviction rates, the higher number of cases would likely result — meaning if evictions were allowed to resume, it would substantially increase the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Several cities across the country enacted moratoriums on eviction, and Levy said the research can be used for supporting evidence.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a hold on evictions during the pandemic, which has been extended through June.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia University of Pennsylvania Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles-only 2021 seven-round mock draft
042721DeVontaSmith

Workouts

Need a challenging, but interesting, workout? Try a pyramid
Pyramid Workout

Entertainment

Franklin Institute plans 200th anniversary capital projects, bringing new exhibits and technology
Franklin Institute 200th anniversary renovations

NBA

What we still have left to learn about Sixers in final regular season stretch
Sixers-Nets-Embiid_041321_usat

Business

Harriet's Bookshop seeking permanent home in Fishtown
Harriet's Bookshop Philly

Food & Drink

Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge
High Tea at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved