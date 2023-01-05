More Culture:

January 05, 2023

Apple pie pizza among the many adventurous foods available at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

The annual event, which opens this weekend, promises giant butter sculptures and lots of bold treats – and some traditional ones, too

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
The Pennsylvania FFA Foundation is offering an apple pie pizza at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show this weekend in Harrisburg. Made with ingredients from local growers, the pie will cost $2 a slice.

Fair food tends to get weird.

Vendors have made headlines over the years for peddling unholy creations best consumed after you ride the scrambler — specialties like fried candy bars, pickle pops or even burgers with Krispy Kreme donuts for buns.

And though the Pennsylvania Farm Show isn't quite a fair (it's got the butter sculptures, but not the Ferris wheels), it has some of that spirit in its food offerings this weekend.

On Saturday, the annual agricultural showcase will open its doors yet again at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. Old food court favorites likes chocolate and vanilla milkshakes, whipped up by the PA Dairymen's Association, will be on hand, as well as a few eccentric newcomers. 

Perhaps the dish to beat in that arena is the apple pie pizza, a true frankenfood from the Pennsylvania FFA Foundation. 

Made with apples sourced from Knouse Foods, a grower-owned cooperative in Adams County, and flour from Snavely's Mill in Lancaster County, this dessert pie costs $2 a slice and comes topped with a fresh vanilla drizzle.

Other new items include apple cotton candy, portobello mushroom jerky and an orange cream milkshake. Adventurous eaters also can try the hemp tea, fried berry Oreos, pumpkin or blueberry funnel cake or goat sloppy Joe — while visitors looking to play it safe have plenty of ice cream, grilled cheese, sausages and soups to sample.

Though actual show doesn't open until Saturday, the food court is open for a special, public sneak-peek Friday from noon to 6 p.m. The show runs through Saturday, Jan. 14.

