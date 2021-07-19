Pa. Game Commission employee injured in ATV hit-and-run crash, officials say

A Pennsylvania Game Commission employee suffered a serious leg injury Monday in a hit-and-run incident involving an ATV in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. inside the State Game Lands 326 territory, located in the townships of Blythe, New Castle and Butler.

An ATV driver ran over the Game Commission employee at a high speed, investigators said. The victim was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. The employee was identified only as a game lands maintenance supervisor, who was in the area to help perform road improvements.

The collision occurred about 300 yards from the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam roads in Butler Township on a gravel road that accesses the game lands.

The victim was standing next to his work vehicle when he was struck, and the ATV rider made no attempt to avoid him, investigators said

Motorized vehicles are prohibited anywhere on state game lands except marked roads designated for their use.

No additional information about the ATV rider or the vehicle was immediately available.

Anyone with information that might help to identify the rider is asked to call the Game Commission's Southeast Region office at (610) 926-3136.