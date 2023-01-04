Pennsylvania Rep. Mark Rozzi becomes state's first independent House speaker

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives overcame a deadlock on Tuesday to elect Rep. Mark Rozzi the next Speaker of the House, making him the first independent to hold the position in the state's history.

Tuesday's vote was preceded by weeks of political jockeying in the state legislature, where Democrats obtained a one-seat House majority in the November elections. Despite the 102-101 edge over Republicans, vacancies in three Democratic districts cut their ranks to 99, leaving the speakership and the chamber's legislative agenda in doubt.

Rozzi, who just began his sixth term as a Democrat in Berks County, opted to change his party affiliation to independent in order to garner the support of 16 Republicans, who helped him secure the speakership with a 115-85 vote on Tuesday.

“As speaker, my goal is to remain nonpartisan in order to deliver a sense of unity within the legislature. It’s past time that we work together and restore trust in the people’s House," Rozzi said. “Sometimes Republicans will win, and sometimes Democrats will win, and that is fine, so long as the beneficiaries are the people of this commonwealth."



Since the November elections, Democrats and Republicans in the House have battled over control of the chamber and the scheduling of special elections to fill the state's vacant seats. That issue remains tied up in litigation in Commonwealth Court, with Democrats aiming for three special elections to be held on Feb. 7 and Republicans pushing for two of them to be held on the same day as the next primary elections in May.

Another special election may become necessary with the anticipated resignation of GOP Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver if she wins her bid for state Senate in a special election already scheduled on Jan. 31.

Democrats had planned to elect Majority Leader Joanna McClinton, of Philadelphia and Delaware counties, as the next Speaker of the House prior to Tuesday's vote. Republicans, led by Bryan Cutler, of Delaware County, sued over the power to elect a presiding officer given the GOP edge created by the Democratic vacancies. Cutler's lawsuit had argued that the death of longtime Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, preempted Democrats' claims of a majority in the House because DeLuca died before the new legislative session began on Dec. 1.

Despite his death a month before the mid-term elections in November, DeLuca had remained on the ballot due to a state law that prevents substitutes from being added once ballots have begun printing. Allegheny County Democratic Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee resigned in December ahead of being sworn in as resigned as lieutenant governor and to Congress, respectively.

Rozzi was nominated for Speaker by Republican Rep. Jim Gregory, of Blair and Huntingdon Counties, and also received backing from GOP Rep. Tim O'Neal of Washington County. McClinton gave her support to Rozzi as well.

“At first blush, many might be wondering why a Republican is standing up to nominate a member of the Democrat caucus,” Gregory said Tuesday. “The answer is really very simple – we must have a Speaker that reflects the realities that we have before us.”



Rozzi is best-known for supporting legislation to abolish Pennsylvania's criminal statute of limitations for child sexual abuse. Key pieces of his initiative have not been enacted, but Rozzi and his colleagues have proposed a Constitutional amendment that would be put before voters if the measure is approved by both legislative chambers.

Rozzi won Tuesday's vote despite a late push by opposing Republicans to nominate Carl Walker Metzger, of Somerset County.

The vote in Pennsylvania came as the U.S. House of Representatives wrangled in Washington over the election of a new speaker. Republicans failed three times to garner enough votes for GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, resulting in an adjournment on Tuesday evening without a new Speaker in place.

In the Pennsylvania Senate, where Republicans hold a 27-22 majority, with one seat vacant, GOP Sen. Kim Ward of Westmoreland County was elected president pro tempore of the chamber to become the first woman in the state's history to hold that position.