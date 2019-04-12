More Health:

April 12, 2019

Pennsylvania to set maximum PFAS level in drinking water after EPA takes a pass

State DEP to sample public water supplies deemed at-risk for contamination

By PhillyVoice staff
Health News Public Health
03102016_NAWC_Werner_Field_GM Google/StreetView

The view along Kirk Road, looking toward Jacksonville Road, in Warminster, Bucks County. At left, beyond the fence, is the area where fire training exercises using PFOS-containing firefighting foam took place at the former Naval Air Warfare Center. At right is Werner Field, home of the Warminster Pioneers youth football teams.

Pennsylvania will become the first state in the country to set a Maximum Contaminant Level for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took a pass earlier this year.

The state Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday it would begin the process of setting a maximum level, rather than adopting federal standards, as it has done with all other regulated contaminants in drinking water. The EPA announced in February it would not commit to setting an MCL for PFAS to the consternation of hundreds of families living near former military facilities in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

RELATED READ: Casey excoriates EPA decision to forgo PFAS limits in drinking water

The DEP also said it would conduct a statewide sampling plan to identify impacted drinking water supplies as part of Gov. Tom Wolf's pledge to investigate PFAS contamination across the state.

According to the DEP, samples will be tested from more than 300 public water supplies with elevated potential for contamination, based on proximity to common sources of PFAS, such as military bases, fire training sites, landfills and manufacturing facilities. The collection of information will begin in May, and the first planned phase will last about one year.

“Addressing PFAS in drinking water is one of the top priorities for DEP,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a news release. “DEP is taking unprecedented steps to address PFAS, including beginning the process to set a Maximum Contaminant Level for the first time, and this sampling plan will shed light on the extent of PFAS contamination in Pennsylvania.”

“DEP will not hesitate to step up when the federal government fails to,” McDonnell said.

Families living in the vicinity of two former naval facilities – the Willow Grove Naval Air Station in Horsham, Montgomery County, and the Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster, Bucks County, have for years tried to get answers on the health impact of the toxic chemicals in their drinking water. A number of local wells have been closed in recent years in neighborhoods around the former Navy facilities, which are less than four miles apart.

"These communities are dealing with potential poison in their water," Sen. Bob Casey said after a Politico report in late January previewed the EPA decision. "For this Administration to once again fail to address a pressing public health threat is outrageous. I will do everything I can to make sure the water Pennsylvanians drink is free from harmful chemicals.”

The sampling plan will be discussed Monday at the next PFAS Action Team meeting at the Abington Senior High School. The team was created by Wolf in September 2018.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Health News Public Health Pennsylvania NAWC WGNAS Drinking Water Contamination Tom Wolf Montgomery County PFAS Bucks County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' playoff mandate puts Brett Brown under heavy pressure
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved