PFAS Action Team meeting to provide updates on sampling plan, hear public comment

The public will hear an update on a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection plan to sample drinking water sources to identify potential PFAS contamination and have the opportunity to comment during an April 15 meeting of the Wolf Administration’s PFAS Action Team.

Residents also will learn more about the state Department of Health's pilot study of PFAS blood levels at the meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. at Abington Senior High School auditorium at 900 Highland Ave., Abington, Montgomery County.

Gov. Tom Wolf formed the Action Team in September 2018 to address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contaminants across the commonwealth and protect Pennsylvania residents.

Representatives from local governments and utilities will attend the meeting to discuss the challenges of managing PFAS chemicals, as well as working with the commonwealth and the federal government to address cleanup.

Members of the public who wish to have their say will be limited to three minutes of remarks. Residents unable to attend or who would like to submit remarks in writing can use DEP’s eComment system.

Visit the PFAS Action Team webpage for more information.