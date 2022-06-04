More Health:

June 04, 2022

Pennsylvania has most lyme disease cases in the nation as tick season returns

Cases statewide are up 173% from 2010 levels. This means those planning to explore the Keystone state's wooded areas and grasslands this summer should take precautions.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Lyme Disease
Lyme Disease Ticks Fredrik Sandberg/SIPA

As tick season returns, Pennsylvania has recorded the most lyme disease cases of any state since 2010.

As summer nears, many Pennsylvanians are eager to get outside and enjoy the state's many parks, campgrounds and other outdoor spaces.

But Pennsylvania consistently reports more lyme disease cases than any other state, so it's important that residents and visitors are cognizant about ticks and the risks they pose.

There were 8,998 probable and confirmed lyme disease cases statewide in 2019, the last year the CDC has on record. That was up 173% from 2010 and more than double the 4,243 cases reported in runner-up New York.

“In this area, every year is a bad tick year,” Marten Edwards, a tick researcher and biology professor at Muhlenberg College, told the Morning Call.

Lyme disease cases have been recorded in all of Pennsylvania's 67 counties and usually peak in June and July, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported. The virus contracted through bites from infected ticks can cause fever, chills, aches, headaches, stiffness, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue.

While there are five species of ticks in Pennsylvania, one variety – the black-legged or deer tick – accounts for the vast majority of lyme disease cases, Edwards said.

The illness is rare outside the woodlands of New England and the Mid-Atlantic, but its reach is growing.

Cases may be rising in Pennsylvania due to the increases in temperature and humidity caused by global warming. Ticks thrive in these conditions, so they've been able to expand into areas that were previously inhospitable.

There are also more homes being constructed in some parts of rural Pennsylvania to account for population growth, WJAC reports. Both of these factors give ticks more opportunities to latch onto a human host.

None of this means Pennsylvanians should avoid the wooded areas and grasslands where ticks tend to thrive this summer, but there are precautions they should take.

The best way to avoid tick bites is to not walk in tall grass and stay in the center of the path when hiking.

It's also a good idea to wear a long-sleeve shirt and tuck the leg of your pants into your socks. Insect repellent with DEET should be used on any exposed skin.

Bringing a pair of tweezers on outdoor excursions is another good idea, so ticks can be removed as soon as possible. It's important that a creature's head is removed along with the rest of its body.

The longer a tick remains attached to you the more likely you are to contract Lyme disease, so vigilance is critical, experts say.

When returning from an area that may be infested, it's important to check your entire body for ticks and any suspicious blemishes that could be a bite. This can be done in the shower.

Family or friends should help you check hard-to-reach places like the scalp and back.

Although Pennsylvania has the most lyme disease cases overall of any state, it doesn't have the highest rate per capita.

That title goes to Maine, which recorded 121 cases per 100,000 residents in 2019. Nearby Vermont and New Hampshire took spots No. 2 and 3 with 113 and 81 cases per 100,000 respectively.

Pennsylvania had 53 cases per 100,000. It's between Delaware, which had 63 cases, and Rhode Island, which had 50.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Lyme Disease Pennsylvania Disease Ticks Grass Forests

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia
Purchased - Woman Embracing Belly And Holding Small Baby Shoes

How Independence Blue Cross is closing the racial gap in maternal health outcomes

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Ex-Philly homicide detective found guilty of sexually assaulting witnesses
Philly Cop Rape

Careers

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Illness

Monkeypox case found in Philadelphia, but officials say virus poses 'extremely low' risk
Monkeypox Philadelphia

WNBA

Report: Philadelphia might be in the running for WNBA expansion
WNBA-Ball-2018-Finals-Seattle.jpg

Arts & Culture

Black Thought, legendary emcee of The Roots, gets honored with mural in Olde Kensington
Black Thought Mural Philly

Festivals

What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
PHS Flower Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved