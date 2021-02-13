More News:

February 13, 2021

Late-arriving Census Bureau data could delay Pennsylvania's 2022 primary election

The Census Bureau counts the population every 10 years, and lawmakers use this data to redraw districts

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Elections Primaries
Pennsylvania State Primary Rlibrandi/Wikipedia Commons

Pennsylvania may have to delay its 2022 primary election due to late-arriving U.S. Census Bureau data.

Pennsylvania lawmakers said the state may need to postpone its 2022 primary election because of late-arriving U.S. Census Bureau data. 

The Census Bureau's once-a-decade count of populations and their demographics determine how voting districts for the U.S. House and state legislatures are drawn, the Associated Press reported.

This plays a major role in which political party has the power in each state. The party with the most power could tilt a state's policy and impact polarizing laws like guns abortion and taxes, the AP reported.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said candidates might not have enough time to make decisions about whether or not to run and gather enough signatures to earn their spot on the ballot. 

"We're not at the point where [we] have to put off the primary, but it's something we have to consider if the data comes in so late," Corman said.

The state House and Senate will hold a joint committee hearing on the matter Wednesday to discuss the impact the delay could have. 

This delay wouldn't be the first time a state has had to delay its primary election. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed back 16 states' primary presidential elections in 2020, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Maryland, The New York Times reported.

However, 2020's primary elections were postponed because of the challenges of organizing mail-in voting during the pandemic. The delays to 2022 could come from not being able to plan how many lawmakers each district in the state will receive, which could alter how many politicians decide to run for office. 

The primary election is scheduled for May 17, 2022. 

The Census Bureau predicted Friday that it will deliver the necessary data by the end of September. Typically, this type of data would have come in early this year. Officials say the pandemic is to blame for the delay in operations. 

Data was predicted to come in by late July once the pandemic started, but the Census Bureau pushed the date back again.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Elections Primaries Philadelphia State Elections

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pros/cons of trading Wentz, his preferred destination and who's to blame
2_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Children's Health

Antibodies from childhood colds don't offer protection against COVID-19, Penn study finds
Common Cold COVID-19

Investigations

Former fashion model identified as dead woman found near Pennsylvania highway
Rebecca Landrith Death

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

TV

Adopting a Delco accent for 'Mare of Easttown' made Kate Winslet want to 'throw things'
Kate Winslet Delco accent

Food & Drink

Three-part series explores soul food in Philadelphia
Soul food series

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Warwick Unit 1504

FOR SALE! The Warwick: Beautifully appointed and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath showcasing 270 degree city views. Features light-filled rooms, coffered ceilings and city views to the north, south and east.1,878 sqft | $1,075,000
Limited - Allan Domb - The Carlyle Unit 602

FOR RENT! The Carlyle: 2 bed, 3 bath offering old world charm with modern finishes and large windows. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, gray quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile floor. 1,367 sqft | $2,890/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved