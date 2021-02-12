More News:

February 12, 2021

Residence Inn opens at site of former Bala Cynwyd foundry

Chefs Nick Elmi, Fia Berisha debut two highly anticipated restaurants at new Marriott hotel

The Residence Inn by Marriott is now open in Bala Cynwyd at 615 Righters Ferry Road, where the Pencoyd Ironworks foundry stood along the east bank of the Schuylkill River. The hotel includes two restaurants, The Landing Kitchen and Lark, from Top Chef winner Nick Elmi and restaurateur Fia Berisha.

Marriott has transformed the site of the former Penncoyd Ironworks foundry in Bala Cynwyd into a new Residence Inn hotel featuring two restaurants that have been deemed among the most anticipated openings in the country in 2021.

The 124-suite hotel sits at 624 Righters Ferry Road, where one of the region's most influential bridge builders operated along the Schuylkill River from the mid-19th century until 1943.

The history of Pencoyd Ironworks is incorporated into the hotel's modern, industrial design to match the surrounding scenery. 

Situated along the east bank of the Schuylkill River, the site offers easy access to I-76, City Avenue and Manayunk, with a simple commute to local offices, universities and recreational trails and attractions in the area.

The hotel includes two new restaurants jointly run by Top Chef Winner Nick Elmi and Philadelphia restaurateur Fia Berisha.

The Landing Kitchen is an all-day riverfront café featuring baked-in-house bread, pastries and a seasonal menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Lark, a Mediterranean restaurant, offers mid-Atlantic coastal cuisine, with a rooftop terrace and full bar.

Food & Wine listed both restaurants among 2021's most promising openings.

Marriott's Residence Inn brand is an all-suite hotel comprised of studio and one-bedroom suites, each with a fully-equipped kitchen.

Hearth room at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Bala Cynwyd.


Pool at the Residence Inn by Marriott in Bala Cynwyd.

Amenities include a salt water lap pool, fitness center, game room, fire pit and a patio with a grill. An on-site recreational trail connects to the regional trail network. For business purposes, there is a 485-square-foot board room and an 800-square-foot conference room. 

The hotel also is pet-friendly and offers on-site dry cleaning services and a grocery delivery service run by Marriott. A free hot breakfast is available to guests every day, with a rotating selection of choices.

The new hotel is owned by Main Line LP and managed by Classic Hospitality LLC of Bala Cynwyd. The officially opened earlier this week. 

