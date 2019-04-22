Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is at a record low

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate decreased to a record low this month; it's the lowest point since he year Jimmy Carter was elected president and Apple Computer Co. was first founded.

The state's Department of Labor and Industry announced the unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point, to 3.9 percent, in March, while the national rate remaining unchanged.

According to the department, the number of employed Pennsylvanians rose by 10,000 — up to more than 6.2 million statewide in March — and those working or looking for work rose by 5,000.

The department's jobs report showed this was the state's fourth consecutive gain in jobs, as well as its fourth-consecutive, record-high number of people working in the state. And jobs in sectors like education and health services and leisure and hospitality rose to record job levels.

Six of the 11 industry super sectors — which includes construction, manufacturing, financial activities, and professional and business services — increased this month from February.

