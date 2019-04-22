More News:

April 22, 2019

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is at a record low

According to Department of Labor and Industry stats, the number of people out of work in the state hasn't been this low since 1976

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Labor Unemployment
Labor Day Pixabay/Pexels.com/for PhillyVoice

.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate decreased to a record low this month; it's the lowest point since he year Jimmy Carter was elected president and Apple Computer Co. was first founded.

The state's Department of Labor and Industry announced the unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point, to 3.9 percent, in March, while the national rate remaining unchanged.

MORE NEWS: Sunoco provides notice of intent to restart Marine East 1 pipeline next week

According to the department, the number of employed Pennsylvanians rose by 10,000 — up to more than 6.2 million statewide in March  — and those working or looking for work rose by 5,000.

The department's jobs report showed this was the state's fourth consecutive gain in jobs, as well as its fourth-consecutive, record-high number of people working in the state. And jobs in sectors like education and health services and leisure and hospitality rose to record job levels. 

Six of the 11 industry super sectors — which includes construction, manufacturing, financial activities, and professional and business services — increased this month from February.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Labor Unemployment Philadelphia Pennsylvania Employment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 NFL Draft board
020217JoeDouglas

Adult Health

As syphilis invades rural America, a fraying health safety net is failing to stop it
Syphilis 04222019

Health News

When is dead really dead? Study on pig brains reinforces that death is a vast gray area
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Sixers

What they're saying: The Nets are extremely salty about officiating in Sixers series
042219-JarrettAllen-USAToday

Collection

How the love of a child led to a Bible collection for the ages
Carroll - Susan Dunleavy Collection of Biblical Literature at La

Men's Health

The keys to getting in shape for men in their 30s and 40s
Men_lifting_weights

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved