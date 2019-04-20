More News:

April 20, 2019

Sunoco provides notice of intent to restart Marine East 1 pipeline next week

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Environment
Mariner East Project Chester County Planning Commission/Source

A map of the proposed Mariner East Project pipeline.

Sunoco informed the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Friday of its intent to restart the controversial Mariner East 1 pipeline.

The pipeline has been out of service since Jan. 20, when a sinkhole opened up in the backyard of a Chester County home.

The January sinkhole opened near the site of previous sinkholes, and the pipeline’s repeated problems in Chester County have been a flashpoint for critics of the Mariner pipelines in Pennsylvania.

Now, Sunoco says it’s focused on taking “enhanced safety actions” to assuage the safety concerns of residents.

A few of the enhanced safety actions Sunoco outlined include:

• Further remediation of the Lisa Drive area in Chester County, considering the impact of open trench excavation of the 20-inch Mariner East 2 pipeline.

• Sunoco will commit personnel to walk the Lisa Drive section of Mariner East 1 daily, except during dangerous inclement weather, until grouting of Mariner East 1 is complete. Sunoco will provide reports on each visual inspection.

• Sunoco will perform geophysical tests in the area behind Lisa Drive every six months for two years.

• Sunoco will continuously monitor strain gauge data and routinely provide reports.

In January, a Chester County homeowner near the sinkhole called the repeated troubles at the Lisa Drive site “alarming” and “despicable”.

Sunoco’s other Mariner pipelines have also run into trouble and opposition. In February, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced it had halted construction permits for Energy Transfer, which merged with Sunoco.

At the time, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement that Energy Transfer had failed to respect the state’s laws and communities.

Between May 2017 and November 2018, two of Energy Transfer’s pipelines in Pennsylvania and Ohio — including the Mariner East 2 — racked up more than 800 state and federal violations, according to the Digital Journal.

“This is not how we strive to do business in Pennsylvania, and it will not be tolerated,” Wolf said.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Environment Chester County Pennsylvania Sunoco Pipeline Gas

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Mailbag: Have the Sixers already transformed into villains?
Jimmy-Butler_041919_usat

Children's Health

Parents, dental hygiene should begin at the first tooth
Tooth Brushing Toddler 04162019

Vaping

U.S. Customs officers seize more than 1,000 fake Juul pods in Philly
Fake Juul pods

Eagles

Wes Hills' journey from Wildwood to NFL nearly came to crashing halt in Pa. woods
Wes-Hills_041919_SR

Restaurants

Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business
Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved