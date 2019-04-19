More Events:

Family-friendly Phillies tailgate to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Tickets to the tailgate ahead of the Phillies vs. Marlins game include food and drink

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Tailgate
Opening Day at Phillies Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Jordan Charlton, wearing his brand new Bryce Harper jersey, plays ball with his grandmother Laura in one of the tailgating lots ahead of the Phillies home opener, Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Before the Phillies game on Saturday, April 27, families are invited to a tailgate at Citizens Bank Park that benefits Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

Adult tickets can be purchased online for $25, or at the event for $30. The price for those age 5-20 is $15 in advance and $20 in-person.

Included are burgers, hot dogs, hoagies, pretzels and other snacks, as well as beer and spiked lemonade for those 21 and over. There will be games and music, too.

RELATED: Hundreds of counterfeit Bryce Harper jerseys seized at Philly port | Eat to Empower Food Festival to be held at Cherry Street Pier | PHOTOS: Here's what's new at Citizens Bank Park this season

Last year, more than 1,000 people attended. The goal for this year is to raise more than $15,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

Tailgaters can head to K Lot as early as 1 p.m. The Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m.

Annual Phillies Tailgate to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand

Saturday, April 27
1-6 p.m. | $25-$30 for adults, $15-$20 for those age 5-20
K Lot at Citizens Bank Park
11th and Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

