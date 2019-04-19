Family-friendly Phillies tailgate to benefit Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Before the Phillies game on Saturday, April 27, families are invited to a tailgate at Citizens Bank Park that benefits Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

Adult tickets can be purchased online for $25, or at the event for $30. The price for those age 5-20 is $15 in advance and $20 in-person.

Included are burgers, hot dogs, hoagies, pretzels and other snacks, as well as beer and spiked lemonade for those 21 and over. There will be games and music, too.

Last year, more than 1,000 people attended. The goal for this year is to raise more than $15,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

Tailgaters can head to K Lot as early as 1 p.m. The Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

1-6 p.m. | $25-$30 for adults, $15-$20 for those age 5-20

K Lot at Citizens Bank Park

11th and Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

