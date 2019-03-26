PHOTOS: Here's what's new at Citizens Bank Park this season

Expectations are sky high for the new look Phillies, and their ballpark has a slightly new look for 2019, as well.

With Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, Andrew McCutchen and J.T. Realmuto among the new faces slated to — hopefully — lead the Phils back into contention, Citizens Bank Park has had a bit of a facelift as well.

The gigantic 19-foot tall Liberty Bell, originally hung in Veterans Stadium, is back home and will greet fans outside the third base gate. The area also now has a beautiful indoor/outdoor beer garden named after the bell — the Pass and Stow.

Not far from that, a massive Shake Shack will serve fresh burgers, fries, shakes (and even their 'Shroom Burger), while a remodeled Phillies Clubhouse Store offers all the Phillies swag any fan could ever want.

Here is quick photo tour of what's new a the ballpark this season.





Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Phillie Phanatic helped introduce the media to the new fan areas of Citizens Bank Park, two days before the Phillies Home Opener, March 26, 2019.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Phillie Phanatic along with special guests “Pass” and “Stow,” the metalworkers that recast the Liberty Bell in 1753, showed up to a media-only sneak peek of new fan destination areas at Citizen's Bank Park, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice In addition to the outdoor fire pits, picnic tables and a Phillies-etched water feature, fans will be able to enjoy an indoor sports pub featuring a custom Oat Foundry split flap display with real-time score updates, reminiscent of 30th Street Station.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice New on the menu at Citizens Bank Park is Questlove's Cheesesteak, made with Impossible 2.0 Meat, available in sections 108 and 120. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A house-made kielbasa sandwich with cornichons, pickled mustard seeds and arugula will be served at Pass and Stow.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Shake Shack's first sit-down restaurant at a sports venue, will serve fans burgers, fries, shakes and their vegetarian “Shroom Burger.”



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The largest cap wall in the country is part of the recently renovated and renamed New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizen's Bank Park.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The newly-refurbished 19-foot high Liberty Bell, originally at Veteran's Stadium, was installed outside the third base gate at Citizen's Bank Park.

* PhillyVoice Sports editor, Evan Macy, contributed to this story.