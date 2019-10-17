This cute Chihuahua mix named Army is the new Pet of the Week!

Army is between 5 and 6 years old and has had a long journey to Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue This cutie needs a forever home.

He and his eight siblings were rescued from a neglectful home. Since his arrival, he has been working hard on coming out of his shell with the new people he meets.

As Army's confidence builds, his fun-loving and playful personality has really begun to shine. Like most Chihuahuas, what Army lacks in size he makes up for with loyalty, affection and spunk.

He is looking to join a home with adults and grown kids. He has coexisted well with both cats and small dogs.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Army can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue. Street Tails Animal Rescue.

