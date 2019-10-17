More Culture:

October 17, 2019

Pet of the Week: Army

Like most Chihuahuas, what Army lacks in size he makes up for with loyalty, affection and spunk

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Army

Meet Army, the new Pet of the Week!

This cute Chihuahua mix named Army is the new Pet of the Week! 

Army is between 5 and 6 years old and has had a long journey to Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Pet of the Week: Army

This cutie needs a forever home.

He and his eight siblings were rescued from a neglectful home. Since his arrival, he has been working hard on coming out of his shell with the new people he meets. 

As Army's confidence builds, his fun-loving and playful personality has really begun to shine. Like most Chihuahuas, what Army lacks in size he makes up for with loyalty, affection and spunk. 

He is looking to join a home with adults and grown kids. He has coexisted well with both cats and small dogs. 

Pet of the Week: Army

Army can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Adopt Army by filling out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

