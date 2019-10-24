Pet of the Week: Bella

Bella, a cute Cocker Spaniel, is our new Pet of the Week!

If you’re looking for a low-key, real-life couch potato to share the sofa with this winter, we have just the girl for you!

Meet Bella, a 6 year old Cocker Spaniel who found her way to Street Tails Animal Rescue after her family had to surrender her due to unforeseen circumstances.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Bella is a mild-mannered lady who's ready to find her forever home.

Bella is a mild-mannered lady who is looking forward to leaving her kennel days behind her and getting back into a routine with a loving family.

Bella would thrive as the newest member of a dog-experienced family with older children or teenagers, and as your only pet.

She is potty trained, knows basic commands and can’t resist a good butt scratch.

Bella can’t wait to participate in a Netflix binge session with you, she might even let you use her as a pillow for the ultimate cuddle session!

What are you waiting for? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to adopt Bella!

