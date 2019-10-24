More Culture:

October 24, 2019

Pet of the Week: Bella

This cute Cocker Spaniel is ready to find her forever home

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Bella Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

This cute Cocker Spaniel is looking for a home! Adopt Bella today from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Bella, a cute Cocker Spaniel, is our new Pet of the Week!

If you’re looking for a low-key, real-life couch potato to share the sofa with this winter, we have just the girl for you!

Meet Bella, a 6 year old Cocker Spaniel who found her way to Street Tails Animal Rescue after her family had to surrender her due to unforeseen circumstances. 

Pet of the Week: BellaCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Bella is a mild-mannered lady who's ready to find her forever home.

Bella is a mild-mannered lady who is looking forward to leaving her kennel days behind her and getting back into a routine with a loving family. 

Bella would thrive as the newest member of a dog-experienced family with older children or teenagers, and as your only pet. 

She is potty trained, knows basic commands and can’t resist a good butt scratch. 

Bella can’t wait to participate in a Netflix binge session with you, she might even let you use her as a pillow for the ultimate cuddle session! 

What are you waiting for? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to adopt Bella!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

