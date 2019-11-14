Pet of the Week: Monica

Have you been searching for a playful pup who is sure to keep you warm at night and smiling daily?



Meet Monica, Street Tail Animal Rescue's resident goofball. She's a 2-year-old Jack Russell/Dachshund mix.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Take Monica home today by filling out an application!

Young, active and curious, this little lady is the full package! It doesn’t take much to see that Monica is a true fan of the spotlight and has no problem hamming it up for attention.

Since her arrival, she hasn’t met a single stranger. She greets everyone with a happy dance and a shower of kisses, while not so discretely hoping you will offer up what she really wants: a belly rub.

With such a big personality, Monica would thrive in a home with a family who can match her energy and enthusiasm. She would make an excellent sibling to both children and other pets, but would be equally happy having you all to herself.

As long as there are stuffed toys and snuggles to go around, you will have one happy girl on your hands. If you’ve been hypnotized by Monica's little booty wiggle, fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

