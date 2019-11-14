More Culture:

November 14, 2019

Pet of the Week: Monica

You can take this playful pup home by filling out an application with Street Tails Animal Rescue

By PhillyVoice Staff
Meet Monica! This playful pup can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Meet Monica! This playful pup can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Have you been searching for a playful pup who is sure to keep you warm at night and smiling daily?

Meet Monica, Street Tail Animal Rescue's resident goofball. She's a 2-year-old Jack Russell/Dachshund mix.

Pet of the Week: MonicaCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Take Monica home today by filling out an application!

Young, active and curious, this little lady is the full package! It doesn’t take much to see that Monica is a true fan of the spotlight and has no problem hamming it up for attention. 

Since her arrival, she hasn’t met a single stranger. She greets everyone with a happy dance and a shower of kisses, while not so discretely hoping you will offer up what she really wants: a belly rub. 

With such a big personality, Monica would thrive in a home with a family who can match her energy and enthusiasm. She would make an excellent sibling to both children and other pets, but would be equally happy having you all to herself. 

As long as there are stuffed toys and snuggles to go around, you will have one happy girl on your hands. If you’ve been hypnotized by Monica's little booty wiggle, fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

