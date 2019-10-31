Happy Halloween! Time to meet the new Pet of the Week!

Roger is a domestic longhair cat who is two months old and in need of a loving home.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Roger is the new Pet of the Week! He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

This Halloween season leave the tricks behind and treat yourself with an irresistible new best friend.

This charming kitten has a beautiful coat of long jet black fur. Anyone who crosses paths with Roger will be instantly bewitched by this positively handsome and charming young cat.

Affectionate and outgoing in nature, Roger adores to be among people and will not hesitate to make himself comfortable on any lap available.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Roger would make a great addition to your family.

Roger is an easy going cat who will adjust well in any household. No need for superstition, Roger will be sure to bring luck and love to his new family! Could that be you? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue and find out!

