More Culture:

October 31, 2019

Pet of the Week: Roger

Roger is a domestic longhair cat who is two months old and in need of a loving home

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
Pet of the Week: Roger Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Roger is looking for a home. He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Happy Halloween! Time to meet the new Pet of the Week!

Roger is a domestic longhair cat who is two months old and in need of a loving home.

Pet of the Week: RogerCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Roger is the new Pet of the Week! He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

This Halloween season leave the tricks behind and treat yourself with an irresistible new best friend. 

This charming kitten has a beautiful coat of long jet black fur. Anyone who crosses paths with Roger will be instantly bewitched by this positively handsome and charming young cat. 

Affectionate and outgoing in nature, Roger adores to be among people and will not hesitate to make himself comfortable on any lap available. 

Pet of the Week: RogerCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Roger would make a great addition to your family.

Roger is an easy going cat who will adjust well in any household. No need for superstition, Roger will be sure to bring luck and love to his new family! Could that be you? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue and find out!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Pet of the Week Cats Kittens Street Tails Animal Rescue

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid wears Karl-Anthony Towns fight as badge of honor: 'I was built for this city'
Joel-Embiid_103019_usat

Halloween

Here's what to do with your Halloween pumpkins on Nov. 1
pumpkins recycling

Mental Health

Stress-related disorders, like PTSD, may increase risk for serious infection
ptsd infections stress

Eagles

What they're saying: Grading the Eagles at the trade deadline and looking at moves they can still make
Howie-Roseman-Eagles_103019_usat

Halloween

Conshohocken corgi's Wawa Shorti Halloween costume goes viral
Wawa Corgi

Arts & Culture

Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival
Megan Twohey to headline 18th annual First Person Story Arts Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved