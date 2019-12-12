Meet the new Pet of the Week! Tinsel is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix who did not get the best start in life, but is learning that it feels good to be loved and doted upon.

Tinsel began her journey to STAR after her and a number of other dogs were seized from a neglectful home. Although shy upon arrival, Tinsel has shown significant progress when it comes to opening up and meeting new people.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Tinsel is looking for a loving home. She can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Now that she is finally feeling adjusted in her new surroundings, this gentle little lady is looking for a home for the holidays!

All she wants this season is a warm lap to snuggle and family who can provide her with all the best experiences life has to offer. Tinsel has coexisted with other small dogs but would also thrive as the only pet in the home. She would do best with older, calm children.

Why not bring a little extra sparkle into your home this holiday season by adding a little Tinsel into the mix? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to learn more about Tinsel!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.






