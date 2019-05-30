The Pet of the Week is a brother act

This Chihuahua mix comes as a package and why not. These are guys are too cute to split up. Please meet this week's pet(s) of the week: Fish and Chips.





Source/Street Tails A dynamic duo.







NAME: Fish and Chips

AGE: 1 year-old

BREED: Chihuahua Mix

TEMPERMENT: High energy, playful, and loving.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Blimey! These handsome lads would be absolutely gobsmacked to join your family.

Fish and Chips are one-year-old bonded brothers looking for their forever home together. They think it would be the bees-knees if they were the only pups at home, but rather enjoy the company of cats and kids. Fish and Chips would very much enjoy spending quality time with you in front of the telly with some noshes. After all, the only thing better than one dog is two.

Fill out an application for Fish and Chips at streettails.org!

Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.


