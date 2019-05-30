More Culture:

May 30, 2019

The Pet of the Week is a brother act

Who would separate these two?

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Fish and Chips Source/Street Tails

Fish and Chips go together like, well, fish and chips.

This Chihuahua mix comes as a package and why not. These are guys are too cute to split up. Please meet this week's pet(s) of the week: Fish and Chips.

Pet of the Week: Chips and FishSource/Street Tails

A dynamic duo.



NAME:      Fish and Chips

AGE:          1 year-old

BREED:     Chihuahua Mix

TEMPERMENT:  High energy, playful, and loving.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO:  Blimey! These handsome lads would be absolutely gobsmacked to join your family.

Fish and Chips are one-year-old bonded brothers looking for their forever home together. They think it would be the bees-knees if they were the only pups at home, but rather enjoy the company of cats and kids. Fish and Chips would very much enjoy spending quality time with you in front of the telly with some noshes. After all, the only thing better than one dog is two. 

Fill out an application for Fish and Chips at streettails.org! 

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

 

