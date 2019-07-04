More Culture:

July 04, 2019

Pet of the Week: Tarmac

Goofy and friendly, this pit bull mix is seeking an active home.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
Pet of the Week: Tarmac Source/Street Tails

Tarmac has a lot of puppy left in him.

This week's Pet of the Week is a pit bull mix who is all goofy puppy energy.

His name? Tarmac.

Pet of the Week: TarmacSource/Street Tails

Tarmac.


NAME:  Tarmac

AGE:  2 years old

BREED:  Pit Bull Mix

TEMPERAMENT: Tarmac is a joyful, affectionate goofball who loves to play. He is easy going and sweet natured. Basically all the top qualities of a best friend.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO:  Tarmac is a wiggly bundle of energy who is quite possibly the happiest dog you will ever meet. Don’t let your eyes deceive you, while everything about him says puppy, he’s actually around two years-old. His constant wiggling just goes to show that he’s retained that playful puppy spirit. Tarmac would flourish in an active home with a family who shares his love for new adventures. Endlessly curious and eager to please, he hasn’t met a person, dog, or toy that he doesn’t like. Tarmac will enthusiastically greet you every time you come home with a full body wag and warm hug. Is this the perfect pup you’ve been waiting for? If so, fill out an application at Streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.


PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Strays Pets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Are the Phillies still a playoff team?
Kapler-Harper_070319_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Wildlife

800-pound white shark surfaces near Cape May County
Shark ocean city cape may

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
070319EaglesFan

Men's Health

Endurance athletes have the heart to compete on the big stage
Tour_de_France_atrial_fibrillation

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved