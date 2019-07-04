Pet of the Week: Tarmac

This week's Pet of the Week is a pit bull mix who is all goofy puppy energy.

His name? Tarmac.

Source/Street Tails Tarmac.

NAME: Tarmac

AGE: 2 years old

BREED: Pit Bull Mix

TEMPERAMENT: Tarmac is a joyful, affectionate goofball who loves to play. He is easy going and sweet natured. Basically all the top qualities of a best friend.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Tarmac is a wiggly bundle of energy who is quite possibly the happiest dog you will ever meet. Don’t let your eyes deceive you, while everything about him says puppy, he’s actually around two years-old. His constant wiggling just goes to show that he’s retained that playful puppy spirit. Tarmac would flourish in an active home with a family who shares his love for new adventures. Endlessly curious and eager to please, he hasn’t met a person, dog, or toy that he doesn’t like. Tarmac will enthusiastically greet you every time you come home with a full body wag and warm hug. Is this the perfect pup you’ve been waiting for? If so, fill out an application at Streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.



