August 01, 2019

Pet of the Week: A trio of kittens

They'll be ready to go to their new home in mid-August

By PhillyVoice staff
Pets of the week: kitty trio

Blossom, Sprout and Silo.

If you're willing to wait a little bit, one or all three of these cute kittens, left on their own in a farm, can be yours to take home. 

Please meet the Garden Kittens: Blossom and her two brothers, Sprout and Silo.

Pet of the Week: Kitties

Someone is camera shy. Where's Sprout?


NAME: Blossom (female calico), Sprout (male black and white tuxedo), and Silo (male gray and white tuxedo)

AGE: 12 Weeks

BREED: Domestic Shorthair Kittens

TEMPERAMENT: All three are loving, curious, and irresistibly adorable.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: This litter of three was abandoned on a local farm with no sign of their mother. When taken into foster care they were initially very timid and skeptical about being approached by people.

However, with plenty of patience and lots of TLC these delightful little kittens have slowly come out of their shells revealing sweet and social personalities. They spend their days wrestling playfully with each other and napping in the sunshine when they tire themselves out. These lively little balls of love will be ready to join their forever families in mid-August! For more information, fill out an application at Streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

 

