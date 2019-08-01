Pet of the Week: A trio of kittens

If you're willing to wait a little bit, one or all three of these cute kittens, left on their own in a farm, can be yours to take home.

Please meet the Garden Kittens: Blossom and her two brothers, Sprout and Silo.

Source/Street Tails Someone is camera shy. Where's Sprout?

NAME: Blossom (female calico), Sprout (male black and white tuxedo), and Silo (male gray and white tuxedo)

AGE: 12 Weeks

BREED: Domestic Shorthair Kittens

TEMPERAMENT: All three are loving, curious, and irresistibly adorable.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: This litter of three was abandoned on a local farm with no sign of their mother. When taken into foster care they were initially very timid and skeptical about being approached by people.

However, with plenty of patience and lots of TLC these delightful little kittens have slowly come out of their shells revealing sweet and social personalities. They spend their days wrestling playfully with each other and napping in the sunshine when they tire themselves out. These lively little balls of love will be ready to join their forever families in mid-August! For more information, fill out an application at Streettails.org.