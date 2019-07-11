Pet of the Week: Yankee Doodle

Please give a warm salute to Yankee Doodle.

This all American pup arrived at Street Tails Animal Rescue over the Fourth of July weekend and boy, is he a firecracker.



Source/Street Tails Yankee Doodle wasn't born on the Fourth of July, but he might as well have been.

Name: Yankee Doodle

Breed: Jack Russell, Pug, Chihuahua Mix

Age: 3

Temperament: Loving, social, and always happy. Yankee Doodle is full of personality with a very contagious smile.

Fun Facts/Brief Bio: Full of character and spunk, this young pup will steal your heart with his quirkiness. Yankee Doodle is a big dog in a small package with lots of personality and an adorable grin featuring his superb under-bite. He is sweet, easy going, and loves to play. He would be a great addition to any family and gets along well with both children and other dogs.

Tiny, but certainly mighty, Yankee Doodle can’t wait to be your new best friend. Fill out and application for Yankee Doodle at streettails.org.