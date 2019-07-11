More Culture:

July 11, 2019

Pet of the Week: Yankee Doodle

Tiny yet mighty.

By PhillyVoice staff
He's a firecracker.

Please give a warm salute to Yankee Doodle. 

This all American pup arrived at Street Tails Animal Rescue over the Fourth of July weekend and boy, is he a firecracker.

Yankee Doodle wasn't born on the Fourth of July, but he might as well have been.


Name: Yankee Doodle

Breed: Jack Russell, Pug, Chihuahua Mix

Age: 3

Temperament: Loving, social, and always happy. Yankee Doodle is full of personality with a very contagious smile.

Fun Facts/Brief Bio: Full of character and spunk, this young pup will steal your heart with his quirkiness. Yankee Doodle is a big dog in a small package with lots of personality and an adorable grin featuring his superb under-bite. He is sweet, easy going, and loves to play. He would be a great addition to any family and gets along well with both children and other dogs.

Tiny, but certainly mighty, Yankee Doodle can’t wait to be your new best friend. Fill out and application for Yankee Doodle at streettails.org.

 

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

 

PhillyVoice staff

