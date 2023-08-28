Philadelphia Film Society to host BYOB 'Barbie' night before the movie leaves theaters

This week may be your last chance to party with "Barbie" on the big screen.

The summer blockbuster will leave most Philly movie theaters after Thursday, Aug. 31, closing out five weeks of sold-out screenings and colorful crowds. The Philadelphia Film Society is marking the occasion with a special BYOB Night at PFS East, where moviegoers can send off Barbie and Ken with a toast.

Anyone with a ticket to the 7:15 p.m. showing of "Barbie" on Tuesday, Aug. 29 can bring beer or wine into the Old City theater. The limit is one six-pack or bottle of wine for every two guests. Everyone in attendance will also get a free half-size "Barbie" poster, courtesy of PFS.

The hit comedy, based on the Mattel doll of the same name, became the biggest movie in Warner Bros. history on Monday after surpassing "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in gross box office earnings. "Barbie" has earned over $1.34 billion worldwide, making its director Greta Gerwig the only woman to helm a $1 billion movie by herself.

It will continue to play at the Landmark Ritz Five through this weekend and at select theaters in Narberth, Bryn Mawr, Lansdale and Huntingdon Valley ahead of its Sept. 5 streaming debut on Max.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

7:15 p.m. | $14

PFS East

125 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

