More Events:

August 28, 2023

Philadelphia Film Society to host BYOB 'Barbie' night before the movie leaves theaters

Attendees of the Tuesday night showing at PFS East can bring their own beer or wine. Max will stream the flick beginning Sept. 5

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
BYOB Barbie Provided image/Warner Bros

'Barbie' will leave most Philly theaters this weekend before its Max streaming debut on Sept. 5, but not before a BYOB film night at PFS East on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

This week may be your last chance to party with "Barbie" on the big screen.

The summer blockbuster will leave most Philly movie theaters after Thursday, Aug. 31, closing out five weeks of sold-out screenings and colorful crowds. The Philadelphia Film Society is marking the occasion with a special BYOB Night at PFS East, where moviegoers can send off Barbie and Ken with a toast.

MORE: Heart of 'Barbie' movie is scene between Margot Robbie and renowned costume designer from Pa., director says

Anyone with a ticket to the 7:15 p.m. showing of "Barbie" on Tuesday, Aug. 29 can bring beer or wine into the Old City theater. The limit is one six-pack or bottle of wine for every two guests. Everyone in attendance will also get a free half-size "Barbie" poster, courtesy of PFS.

The hit comedy, based on the Mattel doll of the same name, became the biggest movie in Warner Bros. history on Monday after surpassing "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in gross box office earnings. "Barbie" has earned over $1.34 billion worldwide, making its director Greta Gerwig the only woman to helm a $1 billion movie by herself. 

It will continue to play at the Landmark Ritz Five through this weekend and at select theaters in Narberth, Bryn Mawr, Lansdale and Huntingdon Valley ahead of its Sept. 5 streaming debut on Max.

BYe-OBarbie

Tuesday, Aug. 29
7:15 p.m. | $14
PFS East
125 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia Barbie Philadelphia Film Society BYOB

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

$15,000 reward offered after hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old mother
hit-and-run-15k-reward.jpg

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Phillies

The Phillies' offense is historically good right now
Trea-Turner-Phillies_082823_USAT

Health News

CDC warns against kissing turtles amid salmonella outbreak in Pa., 10 other states
Turtles salmonella

TV

New Netflix docuseries explores '70s CIA mission with Chester connection
Hughes Glomar Explorer

Family-Friendly

Look for bats during a nighttime nature walk through The Woodlands cemetery
Bat night Woodlands

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved