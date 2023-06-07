Phillies game postponed due to poor air quality

The Phillies have postponed Wednesday night's home game against the Detroit Tigers due to poor air quality issues in the area, the team announced late Wednesday afternoon. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m. with tickets for Wednesday night's game still valid for entry.

Smoke has overtaken Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York after making its way south from ongoing wildfires in Canada.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Red alert for the entire state on Wednesday. Philadelphia city health officials are advising people to wear N95 masks when outdoors due to worsening conditions.

The smoke is not expected to clear out of the region until this weekend.



This is a developing story...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader