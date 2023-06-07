More Sports:

June 07, 2023

Phillies game postponed due to poor air quality

With poor air quality conditions in the area due to smoke from Canadian wildfires making its way south, the Phillies have postponed Wednesday night's game.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Citizens_Bank_Park_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese33.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Wednesday night's Phillies game against the Tigers at Citizens Bank Park (pictured in September 2022) has been postponed due to poor air quality stemming from the Canadian wildfires.

The Phillies have postponed Wednesday night's home game against the Detroit Tigers due to poor air quality issues in the area, the team announced late Wednesday afternoon. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 8, at 6:05 p.m. with tickets for Wednesday night's game still valid for entry. 

Smoke has overtaken Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York after making its way south from ongoing wildfires in Canada.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Red alert for the entire state on Wednesday. Philadelphia city health officials are advising people to wear N95 masks when outdoors due to worsening conditions. 

The smoke is not expected to clear out of the region until this weekend.

This is a developing story...

MORE: Updates on Philly air quality situation

