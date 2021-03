Airlines resume nonstop flights from Philadelphia to popular destinations

With an improving outlook on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts expanding across the United States, airlines are looking ahead to the spring and summer travel seasons.

Multiple airlines have brought back nonstop flights to several popular destinations this month.

American Airlines

• Austin, Texas, six flights per week beginning March 4

• Columbia, South Carolina, one flight per day beginning March 4

• Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, one flight per week beginning March 6

JetBlue

• Palm Beach, Florida, five flights per week beginning March 6

Frontier

• Nashville, Tennessee, two flights per week beginning March 7

• Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, three flights per week beginning March 7

• Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, two flights per week beginning March 8

• Las Vegas, Nevada, one flight per day beginning March 11

Spirit

• Tampa, Florida, one flight per day beginning March 10

• Ft. Myers, Florida, four flights per week beginning March 11

Southwest

• St. Louis, Missouri, one flight per day beginning March 7 (with the exception of March 9-10; service will not be offered in April)

Earlier this year, American Airlines announced upcoming service from Philadelphia to several cities this summer, including flights to Daytona Beach, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah and Traverse City, Michigan, all beginning June 3.

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport also can take advantage of a COVID-19 testing center created in partnership with Jefferson Health and Rapid Reliable Testing, open seven days a week for ticketed passengers.