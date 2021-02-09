More News:

February 09, 2021

American Airlines to furlough 1,000 workers at Philadelphia International Airport

As COVID-19 ravages travel industry, PHL's biggest carrier files WARN notice

By Michael Tanenbaum
American Airlines filed a WARN notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry to furlough more than 1,000 workers at Philadelphia International Airport in April 2021.

American Airlines will furlough more than 1,000 employees at Philadelphia International Airport this spring as the travel industry continues to see demand subdued by the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline filed a Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification notice this month with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry to give workers 60 days notice of a mass layoff or closure. The notice is required by federal law.

The WARN notice says there will be 28 permanent layoffs and 1,032 temporary furloughs beginning April 10.

American Airlines is the largest carrier at Philadelphia International Airport and employs about 8,000 people in the area.

Last week, the airline announced several new routes out of Philadelphia International Airport and expanded service for existing routes to a handful of destinations.

Passenger volume at Philadelphia International Airport fell about 70% last year compared to 2019, while international air travel fell about 60% from pre-pandemic levels.

Michael Tanenbaum
