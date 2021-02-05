More News:

February 05, 2021

American Airlines adds service from Philly to several cities for summer 2021

New destinations include Daytona Beach, Salt Lake City and Traverse City

By Michael Tanenbaum
American Airlines soon will offer additional flights from Philadelphia International Airport to several destinations in the United States and Dominican Republic.

American Airlines is debuting service from Philadelphia International Airport to four new cities in the coming months and will increase the frequency of flights to four other destinations ahead of the summer season.

The airline will offer three nonstop flights per week between Philadelphia and Santiago, Dominican Republic starting April 2.

"Santiago is currently a top underserved market at PHL," airport CEO Chellie Cameron said. "We’re thrilled that American Airlines is opening more options to our region's residents for both connecting with family and traveling for outdoor fun."

American Airlines also will add daily service to Daytona Beach, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah and Traverse City, Michigan beginning June 3. 

The airline is increasing its existing service to Hilton Head, South Carolina; Key West, Florida and Nantucket, Massachusetts. Flights to those destinations will now run daily. American also is boosting its service to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to four flights per week. 

Earlier this year, American Airlines announced new service from Philadelphia to Panama City, Florida and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

In December, Philadelphia International Airport debuted a COVID-19 testing site in partnership with Jefferson Health.

Cameron recently began a two-year term as chair of the U.S. Policy Council for the Airports Council International-North America, where she is working to secure $17 billion in federal pandemic relief for airports across the country, the Inquirer reported.

Passenger volume at Philadelphia International Airport has fallen about 70% compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

