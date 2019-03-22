More News:

March 22, 2019

Philadelphia Airport parking lot fire damages cars

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia International Airport.

Five vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in the economy parking lot of Philadelphia International Airport.

The fire began early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.

RELATED: Philly firefighter dies suddenly Wednesday on duty

Though most of the vehicles only sustained minimal damage, footage from 6 ABC shows one car completely engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire.

The fire marshal said a mechanical problem with one of the cars started the fire, and the heat from the flames impacted nearby cars.

