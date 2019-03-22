Philadelphia Airport parking lot fire damages cars

March 22, 2019
Five vehicles were damaged after a fire broke out in the economy parking lot of Philadelphia International Airport.
The fire began early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.
Though most of the vehicles only sustained minimal damage, footage from 6 ABC shows one car completely engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire.
The fire marshal said a mechanical problem with one of the cars started the fire, and the heat from the flames impacted nearby cars.
