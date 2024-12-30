More Events:

Philadelphia Auto Show returns next month, with classic cars, EVs and new models sharing the showroom

There will also be a space for locals to show off their modified vehicles at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Jan. 11-20.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
2025 Philadelphia Auto Show Provided image/Philadelphia Auto Show

Locals can showcase their designs at the Custom Alley exhibit, seen above in 2024, during the annual Philadelphia Auto Show in January.

Souped-up vehicles, classic cars and some of the auto industry's newest models will all be on display when the Philadelphia Auto Show returns next month. 

The annual showcase will be held from Jan. 11-20 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. There will also be a sneak preview event that benefits the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Black Tie Tailgate. 

MORE: Children can ride life-size dinosaurs and dig for fossils at Jurassic Quest

Top manufactures including Fiat, Volkswagen and Cadillac will show off their latest designs alongside newer industry favorites like Ineos Grenadier and foreign brands like Lotus and McLaren Automotive. 

While most companies let attendees get up close with the newer makes, some automakers put classic and exotic vehicles off-limits. Local residents will also be showcased with their modified cars at the Custom Alley exhibit. 

Attendees can drive new Toyotas outside on Arch Street or ride along in the indoor Camp Jeep experience, which simulates off-roading. And a number of companies will be showing off electric vehicles at the e-track inside, where drivers take visitors for a spin around the course. 

On Jan. 14, the Tech Tuesday event will feature presentations and host dealers, equipment manufacturers and educators in the field. Plus, high school seniors can take a written exam to qualify for the 2025 Greater Philadelphia Auto Technology Competition, which offers scholarships. 

Admission to the auto show starts at $20 for adults and teens and $12 for kids ages 7-12, with discounts for veterans and seniors. Children ages 6 and under are free. Tickets for the Black Tie Tailgate are $325. 

Philadelphia Auto Show

Saturday, Jan. 11, to Monday, Jan. 20
$20 for adults, $12 for kids
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia 

