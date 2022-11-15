More Events:

November 15, 2022

Children can ride life-size dinosaurs and dig for fossils at Jurassic Quest

The interactive exhibit, which features dozens of animatronic creatures, will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Dec. 17-18

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Jurassic Quest 2022 Courtesy/Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest, a family-friendly, interactive dinosaur exhibit, will be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. General admission tickets cost $22. Tickets with unlimited rides cost $36.

What was it like when dinosaurs roamed the earth? An interactive exhibit coming to the Pennsylvania Convention Center next month tries to take visitors back in time. 

Jurassic Quest features dozens of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures, including a 50-foot megalodon – the largest shark that ever lived. The family-friendly event takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18.

Visitors can walk through scenes from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that once lived on land and in the seas. The animatronic dinosaurs will move and perhaps even roar at people as they walk by. 

Baby dinosaurs "hatched" only at Jurassic Quest are on view, including "Cammie" the Camarasaurus, "Tyson" the T-Rex and "Trixie" the Triceratops.

Jurassic Quest baby dinosaurCourtesy/Jurassic Quest

Children can view life-size dinosaur models – and even ride a few – at Jurassic Quest. The interactive exhibit comes to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Dec. 17-18.

Children can ride some of the dinosaurs, check out fossils – including T-Rex teeth – and watch live shows that feature moving dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest also has a space to dig for fossils, bounce houses, photo opportunities and a soft play area for young children. 

Jurassic Quest collaborates with paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur figure is accurately replicated, including its coloration, teeth size, skin texture, fur or feathers. 

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. 

Tickets for specific dates and times can be purchased online. General admission tickets cost $22 for children and adults; seniors age 65 and older are $19. Tickets with unlimited rides, available only to children age 2-10, cost $36. Kids under 2 enter for free. 

Tickets also can be purchased on site, although advanced purchase is recommended. 

Jurassic Quest

Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18Hours vary | $22 General Admission
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

