Police warn of 'potential sexual predator' lurking around Philly schools

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they believe may be a sexual predator stalking schools, businesses and private homes in the city and neighboring Bensalem.

Philadelphia's 8th Police District, which covers the Northeast, posted a photo of a male suspect who allegedly exposed his genitals and pleasured himself in public on multiple occasions, according to authorities.

"The male was arrested in Bensalem Township but his bail has since been posted and he was released," Philadelphia police said.

Investigators described the suspect as a 30-year-old man who has been driving a blue Hyundai Elantra. He's about 5'9" with grey eyes, police said.

Anyone who sees this man or his car on school property in Philadelphia or engaging in lewd behavior is urged to avoid him and call 911 immediately.