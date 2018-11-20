Video shows hit-and-run at Wells Fargo Center after Sixers game

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night after the Sixers-Hornets game.

Video of the incident, posted to Twitter on Saturday night, shows a Chevy Tahoe slamming into a man who was standing in a lane of the stadium parking lot.

Onlookers shouted for someone to take down the driver's license plate number, a New Jersey tag that was identified as F22JKP by the woman who shared the video.

