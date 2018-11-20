More News:

November 20, 2018

Video shows hit-and-run at Wells Fargo Center after Sixers game

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night after the Sixers-Hornets game.

Video of the incident, posted to Twitter on Saturday night, shows a Chevy Tahoe slamming into a man who was standing in a lane of the stadium parking lot.

Onlookers shouted for someone to take down the driver's license plate number, a New Jersey tag that was identified as F22JKP by the woman who shared the video.

"We will 100 percent investigate this incident," Philadelphia police responded to the tweet.

In follow-up tweets, the woman who shared the video claimed there was a dispute before the car rammed into the victim and drove away.

The status of the victim and the extent of his injuries were not immediately clear, but CBS Philly reported the man suffered only minor injuries. Police did not have any additional information about the incident on Tuesday morning. 

