Join in free workshops on tenth annual Philadelphia Dance Day

Philadelphia Dance Day is back for the tenth year on Saturday, July 27.

There will be more than 20 free dance workshops during the day, then at night spend $10 to check out a hip-hop master class, a variety of partner dance lessons and a performance showcase.

There's no need to register for the free workshops organized by Philly Dance Fitness and you don't need to have any previous dance experience. Just show up ready to get your groove on.

The workshops are on a first-come, first-served basis and you can do as many as you like. Check out the variety of dance styles available here.

In addition to Dance Day, Philly Dance Fitness is also hosting two free preview events. On Thursday, July 11, there will be an outdoor dance party at Venture Cafe featuring easy-to-follow cardio routines. Then on Wednesday, July 24, there will be another outdoor dance party, but this time at Eakins Oval. The hour-long program at 7 p.m. will include a family-friendly mix of Zumba, cardio pop and line dances.

Saturday, July 27

Free



