July 01, 2019

Get free workouts through the Barre3 Anywhere Challenge

Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean you should neglect your health

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stream free Barre3 workouts from anywhere this July Photo by Marion Michele/on Unsplash

This July, stream free Barre3 workouts from anywhere – including the beach!

Too busy to get to a fitness studio regularly this summer? Consider trying the Barre3 Anywhere Challenge.

From July 1 through July 28, you can stream free 10-30 minute workouts from Barre3 designed to be completed wherever you're at, whether it's the Shore or the office or your backyard.

To get started, sign up by entering your email. Barre3 will send you a welcome guide with info on the challenge. Then every Sunday, Barre3 will send a free guided program with your weekly workout plan, plus tips and inspiration.

Those new to Barre3 should expect workouts that combine strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness.

Barre3 Anywhere Challenge

Monday, July 1, through Sunday, July 28
Free

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

