Get free workouts through the Barre3 Anywhere Challenge

Too busy to get to a fitness studio regularly this summer? Consider trying the Barre3 Anywhere Challenge.

From July 1 through July 28, you can stream free 10-30 minute workouts from Barre3 designed to be completed wherever you're at, whether it's the Shore or the office or your backyard.

To get started, sign up by entering your email. Barre3 will send you a welcome guide with info on the challenge. Then every Sunday, Barre3 will send a free guided program with your weekly workout plan, plus tips and inspiration.

Those new to Barre3 should expect workouts that combine strength conditioning, cardio and mindfulness.

Monday, July 1, through Sunday, July 28

Free

