Philadelphia Eagles 2022 depth chart

April 09, 2022
As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.
Unrestricted free agents are omitted.
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Gardner Minshew
|Reid Sinnett
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Kenny Gainwell
|Boston Scott
|Jason Huntley
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|Devon Allen
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|Jalen Reagor
|John Hightower
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|Greg Ward
|Deon Cain
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Jack Stoll
|Tyree Jackson
|Richard Rodgers
|Noah Togiai
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Andre Dillard
|Brett Toth
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Nate Herbig
|Sua Opeta
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Jack Anderson
|RG
|Landon Dickerson
|Jack Driscoll
|Kayode Awosika
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Le'Raven Clark
|Defense
|1
|2
|3
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Tarron Jackson
|Matt Leo
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Milton Williams
|Renell Wren
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|Marvin Wilson
|RDE
|Josh Sweat
|Derek Barnett
|Cameron Malveaux
|SAM
|Haason Reddick
|Patrick Johnson
|Joe Ostman
|LB
|T.J. Edwards
|Shaun Bradley
|JaCoby Stevens
|LB
|Kyzir White
|Davion Taylor
|Christian Elliss
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Tay Gowan
|Craig James
|S
|Marcus Epps
|Andre Chachere
|S
|Anthony Harris
|K'Von Wallace
|Jared Mayden
|CB
|Zech McPhearson
|Mac McCain
|SCB
|Avonte Maddox
|Josiah Scott
|Kary Vincent
|Special Teams
|1
|K
|Jake Elliott
|P
|Arryn Siposs
|LS
|Rick Lovato
