Philadelphia Eagles 2022 depth chart

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

Unrestricted free agents are omitted.

Offense 1 2 3 4 5 QB Jalen Hurts Gardner Minshew Reid Sinnett RB Miles Sanders Kenny Gainwell Boston Scott Jason Huntley WR DeVonta Smith J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Devon Allen WR Quez Watkins Jalen Reagor John Hightower WR Zach Pascal Greg Ward Deon Cain

TE Dallas Goedert Jack Stoll Tyree Jackson Richard Rodgers Noah Togiai LT Jordan Mailata Andre Dillard Brett Toth LG Isaac Seumalo Nate Herbig Sua Opeta C Jason Kelce Jack Anderson

RG Landon Dickerson Jack Driscoll Kayode Awosika RT Lane Johnson Le'Raven Clark







Defense 1 2 3 LDE Brandon Graham Tarron Jackson Matt Leo DT Fletcher Cox Milton Williams Renell Wren DT Javon Hargrave Marlon Tuipulotu Marvin Wilson RDE Josh Sweat Derek Barnett Cameron Malveaux

SAM Haason Reddick Patrick Johnson Joe Ostman LB T.J. Edwards Shaun Bradley JaCoby Stevens LB Kyzir White Davion Taylor Christian Elliss CB Darius Slay Tay Gowan Craig James S Marcus Epps Andre Chachere

S Anthony Harris K'Von Wallace Jared Mayden CB Zech McPhearson Mac McCain

SCB Avonte Maddox Josiah Scott Kary Vincent





Special Teams 1 K Jake Elliott P Arryn Siposs LS Rick Lovato

