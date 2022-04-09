More Sports:

April 09, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
Jalen Hurts

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

Unrestricted free agents are omitted.

 Offense
 QBJalen Hurts Gardner MinshewReid Sinnett   
 RBMiles Sanders Kenny Gainwell Boston ScottJason Huntley  
 WRDeVonta Smith J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Devon Allen   
 WRQuez Watkins Jalen ReagorJohn Hightower  
 WRZach Pascal Greg Ward Deon Cain
  
 TEDallas Goedert Jack StollTyree JacksonRichard Rodgers Noah Togiai 
 LTJordan Mailata Andre Dillard Brett Toth   
 LGIsaac Seumalo Nate Herbig Sua Opeta  
 CJason Kelce Jack Anderson 
  
 RGLandon Dickerson Jack DriscollKayode Awosika  
 RTLane Johnson Le'Raven Clark
  


Defense 
LDE Brandon Graham Tarron Jackson Matt Leo 
DT Fletcher Cox Milton Williams Renell Wren
DT Javon Hargrave Marlon Tuipulotu Marvin Wilson 
RDE Josh Sweat Derek Barnett Cameron Malveaux
SAM Haason Reddick Patrick Johnson Joe Ostman 
LB T.J. Edwards Shaun Bradley JaCoby Stevens
LB Kyzir White Davion Taylor Christian Elliss 
CB Darius Slay Tay GowanCraig James
Marcus Epps Andre Chachere 
Anthony Harris K'Von Wallace Jared Mayden
CB Zech McPhearson Mac McCain 
SCB Avonte Maddox Josiah ScottKary Vincent 


Special Teams 
Jake Elliott 
Arryn Siposs 
LS Rick Lovato 

