May 12, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 schedule

By Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles will spend Christmas Eve in Dallas.

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 schedule is out, and the Birds have five primetime games, plus a Christmas Eve game in Dallas against the Cowboys. The full slate of games, all EST:

Week 1: Eagles at Lions, Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Vikings at Eagles, Monday, September 19, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Week 3: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, September 25, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 4: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 5: Eagles at Cardinals, Sunday, October 9, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, October 16, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, October 30, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 9: Eagles at Texans, Thursday, November 3, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 10: Commanders at Eagles, Monday, November 14, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11: Eagles at Colts, Sunday, November 20, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 12: Packers at Eagles, Sunday, November 27, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13: Titans at Eagles, Sunday, December 4, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 14: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, December 11, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 15: Eagles at Bears, Sunday, December 18, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys, Saturday, December 24, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 17: Saints at Eagles, Sunday, January 1, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 18: Giants at Eagles, time and date to be determined, but will occur on either January 7 or January 8.

We recorded a podcast with win-loss predictions. It's "BGN Radio #248," below. If it's not there yet, it will be shortly.

