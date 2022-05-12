The Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 schedule is out, and the Birds have five primetime games, plus a Christmas Eve game in Dallas against the Cowboys. The full slate of games, all EST:

Week 1: Eagles at Lions, Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 2: Vikings at Eagles, Monday, September 19, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Week 3: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, September 25, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 4: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 5: Eagles at Cardinals, Sunday, October 9, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, October 16, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, October 30, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 9: Eagles at Texans, Thursday, November 3, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Week 10: Commanders at Eagles, Monday, November 14, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 11: Eagles at Colts, Sunday, November 20, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Week 12: Packers at Eagles, Sunday, November 27, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13: Titans at Eagles, Sunday, December 4, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 14: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, December 11, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 15: Eagles at Bears, Sunday, December 18, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys, Saturday, December 24, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 17: Saints at Eagles, Sunday, January 1, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Week 18: Giants at Eagles, time and date to be determined, but will occur on either January 7 or January 8.

