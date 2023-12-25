Philadelphia Eagles 2024 opponents

The Philadelphia Eagles will finish in first or second place in the NFC East, and will therefore have a first- or second-place schedule in 2024. Their opponents are mostly known so far. The order in which they play them will be determined this spring.

Eagles 2024 home games:

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers NFC North team: If the Eagles win the NFC East, they will play the Detroit Lions. If they finish second in the NFC East, they will play the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, or Chicago Bears. AFC South team: The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans are all currently 8-7. The Eagles will play one of those three teams.

Eagles 2024 away games:

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals NFC West team: If the Eagles win the NFC East, they will play the San Francisco 49ers. If they finish second in the NFC East, they will play the Los Angeles Rams or the Seattle Seahawks.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader