DeSean Jackson loaned Ryan Fitzpatrick his outfit after torching Eagles

DeSean Jackson reminded everyone in Philadelphia on Sunday how it feels to watch one his patented, back-breaking 75-yard touchdown receptions. In a word, it's demoralizing.

Saying goodbye to Jackson was the price Philadelphia paid for hiring Chip Kelly, but the reality is the Eagles won a Super Bowl without either of them. That doesn't make Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers any easier to stomach. For a second, you had to reflect that during all those years DeSean was in Philly, opposing fans could only sit stupidly in front of their TVs and wonder what the hell just happened to their secondary.

The worst part of the first-play-from-scrimmage TD, actually, was having to hear Ronde Barber pretend he didn't see it coming at all, as if the Eagles didn't do this to opponents on a regular basis in the past.

As our Jimmy Kempski pointed out after the loss, Jackson now has 23 catches for 569 yards and three touchdowns in six games against the Eagles since he left Philadelphia.

While Doug Pederson was busy explaining Josh Perkins' emergency role in the offense and Nick Foles was namedropping his family dog, the scene in Tampa was much more celebratory.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has played lights out the first two weeks of the season, was given DeSean Jackson's track suit and chains to wear during the post-game press conference.









As for Jackson, he made clear on Instagram that his play on Sunday was personal, to some degree.

There's no better way for Philadelphia wash away the taste of this loss than to have Carson Wentz back next week against the Colts.