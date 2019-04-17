More Sports:

April 17, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 schedule

By Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles will open up their 2019 schedule at home against Washington, just like they did in 2017, when they went on to win the Super Bowl.

On Wednesday evening, the NFL released the 2019 schedule for all 32 teams. While the Philadelphia Eagles' opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2018 regular season, the order in which the Birds will play them was unknown.

Here's the Eagles' 2019 regular season schedule, which includes five nationally televised games.

• Week 1, Sunday, 9/8, Washington at Eagles, 1:00 p.m., FOX

• Week 2, Sunday, 9/15, Eagles at Falcons, 8:20 p.m., NBC

• Week 3, Sunday, 9/22, Lions at Eagles, 1:00 p.m., FOX

• Week 4, Thursday, 9/26, Eagles at Packers, 8:20 p.m., FOX, NFL Network

• Week 5, Sunday, 10/6, Jets at Eagles, 1:00 p.m., CBS

• Week 6, Sunday, 10/13, Eagles at Vikings, 1:00 p.m., FOX

• Week 7, Sunday, 10/20, Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC

• Week 8, Sunday, 10/27, Eagles at Bills, 1:00 p.m., FOX

• Week 9: Sunday, 11/3, Bears at Eagles, 1:00 p.m., FOX

• Week 10: BYE

• Week 11, Sunday, 11/17, Patriots at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., CBS 

• Week 12, Sunday, 11/24, Seahawks at Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC

• Week 13, Sunday, 12/1, Eagles at Dolphins, 1:00 p.m., FOX

• Week 14, Monday, 12/9, Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

• Week 15, Sunday, 12/15, Eagles at Washington, 1:00 p.m., FOX

• Week 16, Sunday, 12/22, Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX

• Week 17, Sunday, 12/29, Eagles at Giants, 1:00 p.m., FOX

And here's a look at the advantages and disadvantages for the Eagles based on their slate of games.

