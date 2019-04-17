Eagles' Jalen Mills apologizes for fight in Washington D.C.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills issued an apology Tuesday after he and a member of the NBA's Washington Wizards got into a fight outside a nightclub in the nation's capital last weekend.

Mills and Devin Robinson both received disorderly conduct citations for the incident at the Opera Ultra Lounge, where the two are believed to have gotten into an argument over Robinson's feeling that Mills "shouldn't be in D.C.," according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News.

On Tuesday, Mills took to Instagram to apologize for his actions.

The Eagles organization said Saturday they were still gathering information about the incident and did not offer additional comment early this week.

Robinson, who was hospitalized after the fight, had his 2019-20 qualifying offer with the Wizards withdrawn as a result of the incident.

Mills, 25, has been a member of the Eagles since 2016. He was a key piece of the team's Super Bowl run in 2017-18. A foot injury sidelined him for the latter part of last season.

As a result of the fight, Mills paid a small fee for his release from police custody. No court date has been set.



