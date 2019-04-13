Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.

April 13, 2019
Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was reportedly arrested Friday night after getting in a fight with Washington Wizards player Devin Robinson outside a nightclub in Washington, D.C.
The Eagles provided this statement Saturday afternoon:
"The Philadelphia Eagles are aware of the situation involving defensive back Jalen Mills and are continuing to gather more information.
"No further comment will be provided at this time."
Mills and Robinson were both cited for disorderly conduct, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark. The Washington Post’s Candace Buckner reports Robinson was detained, and Clark originally reported Mills had been arrested, but walked it back and rephrased “arrested” to “cited” in a later tweet, which makes it seem like information is still trickling out:
Source with knowledge of situation says altercation between Eagles’ Jalen Mills and Wizards’ Devin Robinson arose over Robinson feeling that Mills shouldn’t be in DC, since he doesn’t play for a Washington team.— Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 13, 2019
NBC has learned Eagles CB Jalen Mills was cited for disorderly conduct in Washington DC last night after an altercation with Wizards player Devin Robinson outside Opera Nightclub after a Wizards party. Both were cited. Robinson was taken to the hospital#Eagles pic.twitter.com/iEX72o0R5g— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 13, 2019
Devin Robinson was detained after getting into a fight with Philadelphia Eagles player Jalen Mills at the Opera nightclub, The Post has learned.— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 13, 2019
I’m told Jalen Mills paid a small fee and was released and will have a court date unless the charges are dropped https://t.co/rSi1SSSe1y— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 13, 2019
#Eagles S Jalen Mills got into an altercation with Washington Wizards reserve Devin Robinson outside a D.C. nightclub. He was arrested and paid a $35 fine, per source with knowledge of the situation. No court date. Team had no immediate comment.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 13, 2019
Here are relevant details from Buckner's story for the Post:
"Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson was arrested Saturday morning after fighting a Philadelphia Eagles player at a Northwest Washington nightclub.
"Robinson and Jalen Mills, a defensive back with the Eagles since 2016, got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a fight on the sidewalk near the Opera Ultra Lounge at 2:56 a.m., according to D.C. police. Both men were arrested and charged with disorderly affray.
"Robinson, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward from the University of Florida, was transported to Sibley Hospital for treatment. He was then released and taken to the department’s 2nd District station, where Mills was also detained."
Mills isn’t the first Eagles player to find himself entangled with law enforcement.
In 2016, Nigel Bradham was arrested twice in the same season, once for felony assault and once for carrying a loaded gun into an airport.
Also in 2016, Nelson Agholor was investigated for alleged sexual assault but was not charged.
Mills, 25, has been with the Eagles since the team drafted him in 2016.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
