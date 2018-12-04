More Sports:

December 04, 2018

Eagles Twitter converts Golden Tate's worm TD celebration into magical journey

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
120318-GoldenTate-USAToday Eric Hartline/USA Today

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate (19) celebrates his 6-yard touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate scored his first touchdown since joining the team in Monday night's 28-13 win over the Washington Redskins.

You could kind of tell Tate had been waiting to bust out some touchdown celebrations. He did the worm in the end zone and later, after scoring on a two-point conversion, got down and posed swimsuit model-style as an offensive lineman pretended to snap photos.

AL MORGANTI: Did Eagles save their season, or delay the inevitable? 

The Eagles are 6-6 and still alive in the NFC playoff race, albeit with a daunting road ahead and a prayer for Dallas to choke somewhere in the next month. 

Who better to lead us into this gauntlet stretch run than Golden Tate? The team's Twitter account posted an edited version of the celebration on Tuesday afternoon, superimposing Tate's worm in a variety of locations. It's one of the better hype videos the Eagles have put out there.

Up next are the 7-5 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, where the Eagles will look to complete an NFC East trifecta and share a place atop the division.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

