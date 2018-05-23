Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update the Eagles' depth chart (as we see it) every time Howie Roseman makes a move this offseason.

Offense

1 2 3 4 5 QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld Joe Callahan RB Jay Ajayi Corey Clement Darren Sproles Donnel Pumphrey Matt Jones RB (cont.) Wendell Smallwood Josh Adams (R) WR1 Alshon Jeffery Mack Hollins Marquess Wilson Anthony Mahoungou (R) WR2 Mike Wallace Shelton Gibson Bryce Treggs Dom Williams Slot WR Nelson Agholor Markus Wheaton Greg Ward Rashard Davis Tim Wilson (R) TE Zach Ertz Dallas Goedert (R) Richard Rodgers Billy Brown Joshua Perkins TE (cont.) Adam Zaruba LT Jason Peters Halapoulivaati Vaitai Jordan Mailata (R) LG Stefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack Aaron Evans C Jason Kelce Isaac Seumalo Jon Toth Ian Park (R) RG Brandon Brooks Matt Pryor (R) Darrell Greene RT Lane Johnson Taylor Hart Toby Weathersby (R)





Defense

1 2 3 4 LDE Brandon Graham Chris Long Steven Means DT Fletcher Cox Destiny Vaeao Bruce Hector (R) Aziz Shittu DT Tim Jernigan Haloti Ngata Elijah Qualls Winston Craig RDE Derek Barnett Michael Bennett Josh Sweat (R) Joe Ostman (R) OLB Nigel Bradham Nate Gerry Asante Brown (R) MLB Jordan Hicks Joe Walker LaRoy Reynolds OLB Corey Nelson Kamu Grugier-Hill Danny Ezechukwu (R) CB Jalen Mills Rasul Douglas D.J. Killings S Malcolm Jenkins Tre Sullivan Jeremy Reaves (R) Ryan Neal (R) S Rodney McLeod Chris Maragos Stephen Roberts (R) CB Ronald Darby De'Vante Bausby Randall Goforth

Nickel Sidney Jones Avonte Maddox (R) Chandon Sullivan (R)



Special teams

1 2 K Jake Elliott P Cameron Johnston LS Rick Lovato KR Corey Clement Wendell Smallwood PR Darren Sproles





Injured Reserve

• CB Elie Bouka



• LB Paul Worrilow (soon to be on IR)



Free agents

OT: Will Beatty

Braman: Bryan Braman LB: Dannell Ellerbe S: Corey Graham