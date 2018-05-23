Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart

May 23, 2018
As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update the Eagles' depth chart (as we see it) every time Howie Roseman makes a move this offseason.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nick Foles
|Nate Sudfeld
|Joe Callahan
|RB
|Jay Ajayi
|Corey Clement
|Darren Sproles
|Donnel Pumphrey
|Matt Jones
|RB (cont.)
|Wendell Smallwood
|Josh Adams (R)
|WR1
|Alshon Jeffery
|Mack Hollins
|Marquess Wilson
|Anthony Mahoungou (R)
|WR2
|Mike Wallace
|Shelton Gibson
|Bryce Treggs
|Dom Williams
|Slot WR
|Nelson Agholor
|Markus Wheaton
|Greg Ward
|Rashard Davis
|Tim Wilson (R)
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Dallas Goedert (R)
|Richard Rodgers
|Billy Brown
|Joshua Perkins
|TE (cont.)
|Adam Zaruba
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Jordan Mailata (R)
|LG
|Stefen Wisniewski
|Chance Warmack
|Aaron Evans
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jon Toth
|Ian Park (R)
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Matt Pryor (R)
|Darrell Greene
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Taylor Hart
|Toby Weathersby (R)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Chris Long
|Steven Means
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Destiny Vaeao
|Bruce Hector (R)
|Aziz Shittu
|DT
|Tim Jernigan
|Haloti Ngata
|Elijah Qualls
|Winston Craig
|RDE
|Derek Barnett
|Michael Bennett
|Josh Sweat (R)
|Joe Ostman (R)
|OLB
|Nigel Bradham
|Nate Gerry
|Asante Brown (R)
|MLB
|Jordan Hicks
|Joe Walker
|LaRoy Reynolds
|OLB
|Corey Nelson
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|Danny Ezechukwu (R)
|CB
|Jalen Mills
|Rasul Douglas
|D.J. Killings
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Tre Sullivan
|Jeremy Reaves (R)
|Ryan Neal (R)
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Chris Maragos
|Stephen Roberts (R)
|CB
|Ronald Darby
|De'Vante Bausby
|Randall Goforth
|Nickel
|Sidney Jones
|Avonte Maddox (R)
|Chandon Sullivan (R)
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|P
|Cameron Johnston
|LS
|Rick Lovato
|KR
|Corey Clement
|Wendell Smallwood
|PR
|Darren Sproles
• CB Elie Bouka
• LB Paul Worrilow (soon to be on IR)
