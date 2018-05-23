More Sports:

May 23, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles updated 2018 depth chart

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles coach Doug Pederson and GM Howie Roseman.

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to tweak their roster, we'll update the Eagles' depth chart (as we see it) every time Howie Roseman makes a move this offseason.

Offense

 QBCarson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld Joe Callahan  
 RBJay Ajayi Corey Clement Darren Sproles Donnel Pumphrey Matt Jones 
 RB (cont.)Wendell Smallwood Josh Adams (R)    
 WR1Alshon Jeffery Mack Hollins Marquess WilsonAnthony Mahoungou (R)  
 WR2Mike Wallace Shelton Gibson Bryce Treggs Dom Williams 
 Slot WR Nelson Agholor Markus WheatonGreg Ward Rashard Davis Tim Wilson (R) 
 TEZach Ertz Dallas Goedert (R)Richard RodgersBilly BrownJoshua Perkins 
 TE (cont.)Adam Zaruba     
 LTJason Peters Halapoulivaati VaitaiJordan Mailata (R)   
 LGStefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack Aaron Evans  
 CJason Kelce  Isaac SeumaloJon Toth  Ian Park (R) 
 RGBrandon Brooks Matt Pryor (R) Darrell Greene  
 RTLane Johnson Taylor HartToby Weathersby (R)   


Defense

 LDEBrandon Graham Chris Long Steven Means 
 DTFletcher Cox Destiny Vaeao Bruce Hector (R) Aziz Shittu
 DT Tim Jernigan Haloti NgataElijah Qualls Winston Craig 
 RDEDerek Barnett Michael Bennett Josh Sweat (R) Joe Ostman (R) 
OLB Nigel Bradham Nate Gerry Asante Brown (R) 
 MLB Jordan HicksJoe Walker LaRoy Reynolds  
 OLB Corey NelsonKamu Grugier-HillDanny Ezechukwu (R)  
 CBJalen Mills Rasul DouglasD.J. Killings 
 SMalcolm Jenkins   Tre SullivanJeremy Reaves (R) Ryan Neal (R)
 S Rodney McLeod Chris Maragos Stephen Roberts (R) 
 CBRonald Darby De'Vante BausbyRandall Goforth
 NickelSidney Jones Avonte Maddox (R) Chandon Sullivan (R)  

Special teams

 
Jake Elliott  
 Cameron Johnston 
LS  Rick Lovato 
KR Corey Clement Wendell Smallwood 
PR Darren Sproles  


Injured Reserve

• CB Elie Bouka

• LB Paul Worrilow (soon to be on IR)

Free agents

  1. OT: Will Beatty
  2. Braman: Bryan Braman
  3. LB: Dannell Ellerbe
  4. S: Corey Graham

Jimmy Kempski
