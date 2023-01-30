The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which will be played February 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 1 seed Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round, and then the San Francisco 49ers 31-8 in the NFC Championship Game. They didn't face much resistance in either game. The Chiefs were the AFC's 1 seed. They beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round 27-20, and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.



The obvious storyline in this matchup will be Chiefs head coach Andy Reid facing the Eagles, the team he coached for 14 years.

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts were MVP candidates for the better part of the 2022 season. Mahomes is the favorite to take home those honors. The Chiefs are an extremely playoff-tested team, as they make deep playoff runs every year since Mahomes became the starter: