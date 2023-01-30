More Sports:

January 30, 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
012923JalenHurts Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

It will be Eagles-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which will be played February 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

The 1 seed Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round, and then the San Francisco 49ers 31-8 in the NFC Championship Game. They didn't face much resistance in either game. The Chiefs were the AFC's 1 seed. They beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round 27-20, and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

The obvious storyline in this matchup will be Chiefs head coach Andy Reid facing the Eagles, the team he coached for 14 years. 

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts were MVP candidates for the better part of the 2022 season. Mahomes is the favorite to take home those honors. The Chiefs are an extremely playoff-tested team, as they make deep playoff runs every year since Mahomes became the starter:

Year Chiefs playoff results 
2018  • Won divisional round vs. Colts (31-13)
• Lost AFC Championship Game to Patriots (31-37, OT)
2019 • Won divisional round vs. Texans (51-31)
• Won AFC Championship Game vs. Titans (35-24)
• Won Super Bowl vs. 49ers (31-20) 
2020 • Won divisional round vs. Browns (22-17)
• Won AFC Championship Game vs. Bills (38-24)
• Lost Super Bowl vs. Buccaneers (9-31) 
2021 • Won wildcard round vs. Steelers (42-21)
• Won divisional round vs. Bills (42-36, OT)
• Lost AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals (24-27, OT)
2022 • Won division round vs. Jaguars (27-20)
• Won AFC Championship vs. Bengals (23-20)
• Super Bowl: TBD. 

Some opening lines have the Chiefs favored by one, and some have the Eagles favored by one.

